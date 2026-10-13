Parker McCollum Releases Acoustic Album LIVE FROM SOUND CITY

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Parker McCollum has released his acoustic album, LIVE FROM SOUND CITY (via MCA) — out now. The record revisits 15 fan-favorite and chart-topping tracks from McCollum's catalog that strip back the production and highlight his commanding voice and authentically captivating songwriting. Known for his self-reflective and honest approach to writing, McCollum has maintained a humble sincerity in his music and that couldn't be made clearer than in this acoustic project.

The album can be heard here.

Later this month, McCollum will be making his first ever trip to the UK and Ireland as direct support for Cody Johnson. The powerhouse performers will be taking the stage at some of the country's biggest venues including AO Arena, The O2, Utilita Arena, OVO Hydro, SSE Arena Belfast and The 3Arena.

The 2026 CMA Award 'Album of the Year' nominee will be also joining fellow Texas hitmaker, Koe Wetzel, for the return of their NAUGHTY OR NICE TOUR this December. The six date co-headlining tour sold out within a few hours of ticket on-sale, and after a seven-year hiatus, fans are eager to see these two return home for the holidays. Special guests include Jackson Wendell and Logan Jahnke.

For additional information on tour dates and tickets, visit ParkerMcCollum.com.

Live From Sound City: Tracklist

One Less Mouth (Acoustic)

Far, Far Away (Acoustic)

To Be Loved By You (Acoustic)

Handle On You (Acoustic)

'Til the End (Acoustic)

Solid Country Gold (Acoustic)

Things Are Looking Up (Acoustic)

Diamonds and Gasoline (Acoustic)

Hope That I'm Enough (Acoustic)

Better Alone (Acoustic)

Kill Me Now (Acoustic)

Ellis Unit One (Acoustic)

Jet Plane to GA (Acoustic)

Permanent Headphones (Acoustic)

South of the City Lights (Acoustic)

Naughty or Nice Tour

12.2.26 | Helotes, TX | Floore's Country Store

12.3.26 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

12.4.26 | Corpus Christi, TX | Concrete Street Amphitheater

12.5.26 | Round Rock, TX | Round Rock Amp

12.9.26 | Fort Worth, TX | Billy Bob's Texas

12.10.26 | Fort Worth, TX | Billy Bob's Texas

About Parker McCollum

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum has reached the ranks of a bona fide Country music superstar by connecting with fans and critics alike through his relatable and authentic sound. Known for his rigorous touring schedule, McCollum has taken the stage at some of the biggest venues throughout the U.S. and in the Fall of 2026 will be making his first trip to the UK alongside Cody Johnson. The Texas-born artist has earned four consecutive #1 hits including 'Pretty Heart,' 'To Be Loved By You,' 'Handle On You,' and 'Burn It Down.' In addition, he has earned three ACM Awards – including most recently taking home the award for 'Album of the Year' for his critically acclaimed self-titled album, PARKER MCCOLLUM; a CMT Award and has garnered four CMA Award nominations. Led by his swagger-filled 'What Kinda Man,' his PARKER MCCOLLUM album is an artistic achievement that shows this multi-Platinum star at his best. Produced by Frank Liddell and Eric Masse, and recorded at Power Station in New York City, the 14-track collection is top to bottom, 100% authentic, Parker McCollum. The album features a varied but unified body of work where he revisits his 'Permanent Headphones' which he wrote at 15, digs deep into dark storytelling with 'My Blue,' and calling on his friend and fellow Texan, Cody Johnson, for a cover of Danny O'Keefe's 'Good Time Charlie's Got the Blues.' The album is McCollum's highest debut and cements him as a leading voice carrying Country music traditionalism to a new generation of fans. The Deluxe edition of the album features four additional tracks including 'Montgomery County,' 'The One Before The One,' 'Wind My Friend,' and the highly requested fan-favorite, 'Big Ole Fancy House.' His current single, 'Killin' Me,' is impacting Country radio now.

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