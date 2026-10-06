Randy Rogers Band to Release SONGBOOK Album Celebrating 25 Years

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Platinum-selling and award-winning Randy Rogers Band has announced their latest album, Songbook, out on January 22nd. Often cited as an inspiration to generations of Country artists out of Texas, the band is breathing new life into 15 of their chart-topping and fan-favorite songs to celebrate 25 years of making Red Dirt/Texas Country music together. In revisiting their legacy building tracks, the band has teamed up with some notable friends in this capsule collection spanning two decades of genre-defining music. Produced by Jedd Hughes, Songbook features guest artists like Country music superstars Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Dierks Bentley, Koe Wetzel – as well as Texas Country favorites like Cody Jinks, Ty Myers, Wade Bowen and Pat Green.

'I can honestly say my heart is full of gratitude. When our manager, Enzo, originally had this idea, there was some pushback. I thought, 'I'm not dead yet—why do this?' But after we got into the studio and I heard the stories from my friends about how our band played a role in their own journeys, I quickly understood,' Randy Rogers shares. 'This wasn't just about our band. It was about all of us. It was about the songs, and how far and wide they can reach—and the impact they can have on people's lives. I am eternally grateful for the inspiration I took away from everyone involved. Thank you so much.'

Fans can pre-save Songbook here.

The first release off the upcoming album features 2026 CMA 'Album of the Year' nominee, Parker McCollum, as he joins the band for a revitalized rendition of the epic tale of 'Tommy Jackson' – out on October 9th. Written by Rogers and originally recorded for the band's first studio album Like It Used to Be in 2002, this fan-favorite track tells the tragic story of a young man on the run following a fatal whiskey-fueled incident with a woman named Pam. The song remains one of the most requested songs during the band's live shows.

'When Parker selected 'Tommy Jackson,' I wasn't surprised one bit. He's told me several times over the years how much he dug this song. Story songs are hard to write, and I wrote this one after a chance meeting with Bill Whitbeck, Robert Earl Keen's bass player, at Fritz's Muffler Shop in San Marcos, Texas, when I was a student at Texas State University. I had seen REK at Luckenbach the night before, and I walked away completely inspired to make music my life. All these years later, having Parker cut this song feels like a full-circle moment—not just for me, but for all of us in this genre.' explains Rogers.

Randy Rogers Band is currently on the road across Texas throughout the Fall with 2027 tour dates announcing soon. For tickets and information on upcoming shows, visit RandyRogersBand.com.

Songbook Track Listing

1. Kiss Me In The Dark (feat. Miranda Lambert)

2. Buy Myself A Chance (feat. Ty Myers)

3. Tommy Jackson (feat. Parker McCollum)

4. Down & Out (feat. Turnpike Troubadours)

5. Too Late For Goodbye (feat. Flatland Cavalry)

6. One More Goodbye (feat. Jake Worthington)

7. One Woman (feat. William Beckmann)

8. Last Last Chance (feat. Kaitlin Butts)

9. This Time Around (feat. Cody Canada and Dierks Bentley)

10. In My Arms Instead (feat. Cody Jinks)

11. Interstate (feat. Pat Green)

12. Speak Of The Devil (feat. Wade Bowen)

13. Fuzzy (feat. Gary Allan)

14. Somebody Take Me Home (feat. Sunny Sweeny)

15. I Miss You With Me (feat. Koe Wetzel and Maggie Antone)

About Randy Rogers Band

As Country music continues broadening its influence in every corner of the modern soundscape, the quickly growing 'Red Dirt' genre, which encapsulates the Western lifestyle and outlaw sound, is taking centerstage lead by acts such as the influential Randy Rogers Band. For over 20 years, the band's roster and traditional approach has remained unchanged and inspired the surge in a new generation of artists. Acts such as Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Flatland Cavalry, and William Beckmann all began their musical careers on the building blocks set forth by Randy Rogers Band. The band's second album, Rollercoaster, is applauded as one of the most impactful collections in the Texas music scene. The influence of this record garnered the band bookings in venues once thought out of reach and made them a pillar of Texas Country music. In 2024, the record celebrated its 20th anniversary, and the Randy Rogers Band released a re-mastered/re-sequenced edition of Rollercoaster to commemorate the music that ignited their long-lasting journey as a staple Texas music act. Last year, the band released their EP, The Going, which blended traditional Texas Country roots with contemporary instrumentation and featured tracks 'Break Itself,' title track 'The Going' and 'Is This Thing Workin'' featuring fellow Texan, Parker McCollum. Next, Randy Rogers Band is set to release their album Songbook – a collaborative project that revisits 15 years of their most impactful songs reimagined with some of today's most notable Country music artists. Songbook is out on January 22nd.

Photo Credit: Brayln Kelly Smith



Photo Credit: Brayln Kelly Smith

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