Photos: Eric Church to Make Australian Headline Debut

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Eric Church has announced his first-ever Australian headline dates, with arena shows set for Melbourne and Sydney in March 2027 ahead of an appearance at CMC Rocks QLD. The announcement comes as the 11-time GRAMMY nominee releases his brand-new song 'On The Road,' which reflects on his career through the memories that have stayed with him.

Joined by special guest Parker McCollum, who is also making his Australian debut, Church will take the stage at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on March 13 and Afterpay Arena in Sydney on March 16, before heading north to headline CMC Rocks QLD's 20th Birthday celebration on March 20.

'Australia, we heard you, and we're on our way,' Church said. 'It's been a long time coming, and we're damn excited to finally bring this show to you. We're gonna pack as much as we can into these nights, so come early, stay late and let's make up for lost time.'

Church Choir members will have first access to arena show tickets, with presales beginning Wednesday 30 September at 11am local time ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public on Thursday 1 October from 12pm local time via EricChurch.com and frontiertouring.com/ericchurch.

The arrival has been years in the making, with Church having been on CMC Rocks' 'bucket list for almost twenty years,' according to Festival Director Jeremy Dylan. 'We are certain the Chief will raise the proverbial roof with his legendary live show,' Dylan said following the festival's 2027 lineup announcement.

Church will also join as special guest on Kenny Chesney's recently announced all-stadium Original Vibe Room Tour 2027, kicking off at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on April 24 and running through Aug. 28 at Foxboro's Gillette Stadium.

About Eric Church

A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner (including 2020's Entertainer of the Year), TIME100 Philanthropy 2025 honouree and 11-time GRAMMY nominee – including four nods for Best Country Album, Eric Church has built a passionate fan base through his critically acclaimed catalogue of music, including brand new song 'On The Road.' Church's 2024 release, 'Darkest Hour,' saw the superstar signing over all of his publishing royalties to the people of North Carolina to provide immediate relief following the devastation of Hurricane Helene, while also providing ongoing funds to support a more resilient future for his home state. The song is featured on his GRAMMY-nominated 2025 album, Evangeline vs. The Machine. That project followed prior releases including the Heart & Soul triple album ('Stick That In Your Country Song,' 'Hell Of A View'), RIAA Gold-certified Desperate Man ('Some Of It,' 'Desperate Man'), Platinum-certified Sinners Like Me ('How 'Bout You,' 'Guys Like Me'), Carolina ('Smoke a Little Smoke,' 'Love Your Love the Most') and Mr. Misunderstood ('Record Year,' 'Round Here Buzz'), Double-Platinum certified The Outsiders ('Like a Wrecking Ball,' 'Talladega') and 4x Platinum-certified Chief ('Springsteen,' 'Drink In My Hand'), as well as 32 Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certified songs. Church is also a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, a co-owner of the iconic Field & Stream brand, and has his own SiriusXM music channel, 'Eric Church Outsiders Radio,' his own liquor offering, Whiskey JYPSI, and his own six-story venue on Nashville's famed lower Broadway, Chief's.

Tour Dates

Saturday 13 March – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC – tickets via axs.com/au

Tuesday 16 March – Afterpay Arena, Sydney NSW – tickets via ticketek.com.au

Presented by Chugg Entertainment & Frontier Touring, with special guest Parker McCollum. The Frontier Member presale runs 22 hours from Wednesday 30 September, 1pm local time, via frontiertouring.com/ericchurch. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday 1 October, 12pm local time.

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.













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