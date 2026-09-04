Owen Riegling to Release IN THE FEELING Deluxe Edition Nov. 13, Tour This Fall

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Country singer-songwriter Owen Riegling has revealed the deluxe edition of his sophomore album, In The Feeling Deluxe, arriving November 13 via Big Loud Records / Universal Music Canada. The deluxe edition features six new tracks, including special interludes previously exclusive to physical products, now available on digital platforms for the first time.

Alongside the announcement, Riegling has released his new single 'Me Without My Hometown.' Penned by Riegling, the song is a reflection on leaving home and realizing the roots that shaped you never really leave you. It follows this summer's release 'Men Into Boys' and arrives on the heels of single 'Love Hate Love,' which peaked at No. 2 at Canadian Country radio.

Riegling's Double Platinum-certified breakout hit 'Old Dirt Roads' introduced listeners to where he comes from, and 'Me Without My Hometown' feels like its older brother, a more mature perspective on the people and places that made him who he is today. Riegling shares, 'I thought leaving home would help me find myself. Instead, it showed me that who I was back there is who I'll always be.'

The deluxe edition of In The Feeling continues a standout year for Riegling. Released in April, the album landed on NPR's Best Country Albums list and days later, Riegling made his Grand Ole Opry debut. This year also saw Riegling named to Rolling Stone Canada's Future of Music list, recognizing artists sharing where music is headed next. With the addition of six tracks and the album's special interludes available digitally for the first time, the deluxe edition further expands the world of In The Feeling and the stories at the heart of the project.

With more than 209 million global streams, Riegling heads into the 2026 CCMA Awards with four nominations including Entertainer of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Fans' Choice, and Male Artist of the Year. Riegling will also take the stage on the 2026 CCMA Awards broadcast, airing September 19 on CTV and streaming on Crave.

This month, Riegling hits the road ahead of his extensive In The Feeling North American Tour, with U.S. dates beginning September 24 in Nashville. He will also join Parker McCollum for select dates this month. Visit www.owenriegling.com/#tour for a full list of live dates.

In The Feeling Deluxe Tracklisting

Phone Call From Home (Album Version)

Rest Of My

Taillight This Town

Morris (Interlude)

Miles Away

Same Blood

Born Again

Going Missing

Love Hate Love

Mailbox

Last Thing On My Mind

Sue (Interlude)

In The Feeling

Anything But Me

Place And Space In Time

Men Into Boys

Me Without My Hometown

Born Again (Wedding Version)

In The Feeling (Live From Massey Hall)

Old Dirt Roads (Live From Massey Hall)

All songs produced by Oscar Charles

2026 In The Feeling Tour Dates

Sept 24: Nashville, TN – Exit/In

Sept 25: Atlanta, GA – Smith's Olde Bar

Sept 26: Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

Oct 1: Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry

Oct 2: Chicago, IL – Carol's Pub

Oct 3: Lexington, KY – The Burl

Oct 8: New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

Oct 9: Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia

Oct 10: Cambridge, MA – The Middle East – Upstairs

Oct 18: Victoria, BC – McPherson Playhouse

Oct 19: Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Oct 20: Vernon, BC – Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Oct 21: Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

Oct 23: Regina, SK – Casino Regina

Oct 24: Edmonton, AB – Midway

Oct 25: Grande Prairie, AB – Bonnetts Energy Centre

Oct 27: Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

Oct 28: Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

Oct 30: London, ON – Centennial Hall

Oct 31: Kitchener, ON – Centre In The Square

Nov 1: Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall

Nov 3: Pickering, ON – Pickering Casino Resort

Nov 4: Ottawa, ON – HISTORY Ottawa

Nov 5: Montréal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

Nov 7: Moncton, NB – Casino New Brunswick

2026 Owen Riegling Live Dates

Sept 4: Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Sept 5: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept 11: Saint-Tite, QC – Festival Western Saint-Tite 2026

Sept 19: Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre (CCMA Awards)

About Owen Riegling

Country artist and award-winning singer-songwriter Owen Riegling is quickly emerging as one of the genre's most authentic new voices. Raised in the farming community of Mildmay, Ontario (pop. 1,200), Riegling pairs a small-town soul with a modern, arena-ready edge. After winning the 2022 Boots & Hearts Festival Emerging Artist Competition and signing with Universal Music Canada, and later partnering with Big Loud Records stateside, Riegling broke through with his Double Platinum-certified hit 'Old Dirt Roads.' His expanded EP-turned-album Bruce County (From The Beginning) earned major recognition, including 2025 CCMA Album of the Year, multiple Country Music of Ontario Awards, and a 2025 JUNO Award nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year. With more than 209 million global streams, Riegling's reach continues to grow well beyond his small-town roots.

In April 2026, Riegling released his acclaimed sophomore album, In The Feeling, which landed on NPR's Best Country Albums list, and days later, Riegling made his Grand Ole Opry debut. This year also saw Riegling named to Rolling Stone Canada's Future of Music list, recognizing artists sharing where music is headed next. Now a four-time nominee at the 2026 CCMA Awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Riegling heads into the fall with his most extensive North American headline tour yet and the arrival of In The Feeling Deluxe, out November 13.

A relentless performer, Riegling has headlined his own shows and shared stages with artists including Dierks Bentley, Tyler Hubbard, Chase Rice and Kashus Culpepper, among others. Grounded in family, community and the values that shaped him, Riegling blends vulnerability with conviction as his sound and self evolve. 'I'm just making the music that I would want to listen to,' Riegling says. 'I'm not trying to be anybody other than myself.'

Photo Credit: Jessie Addleman



Photo Credit: Jessie Addleman

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