Parcels Release New Song 'Safeandsound' and Unveil Tour Dates

Beloved Australian indie-pop band Parcels return with a shimmery new song “Safeandsound,” out now via Because Music. The new track radiates confidence and belonging, looking ahead with optimism and is accompanied by a special live session of the song by the band. A new album from the band is due to be released this fall.

“The lyrics were inspired by a podcast I heard called “The Cloud of Unknowing” by Tom Lutz,” guitarist Jules Crommelin reflects on “Safeandsound”. “He talks about the good side of not knowing; where you are, where you’re going, what time it is, your future. He shows a kind of practice in embracing the unknowable of everyday.

It really resonated with me, as I often feel quite daunted thinking about what will happen next in my life, so I was writing to myself with a positive framing inspired by that.

I’d also just moved to Sydney, and was feeling really happy in my backyard with its little veggie garden and the planes flying by, which is mentioned in the first verse. We tracked the song live, with all five of us in one room at Golden retriever studios in Sydney. Pat and I on guitar, Louie on whirly, Noah on bass and Toto on drums. All the group vocals were sung together around a mic. Probably got the take post lunch, I’m sure we ate a good sandwich at Angus cafe in Marrickville that day.”

“Safeandsound” previews a stacked year for the group who have also shared their 2025 North American tour dates, including stops at Coachella, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the iconic Forest Hills Stadium. Parcels have become synonymous with an unforgettable live show. Tickets for the upcoming arena tour are available this Friday, buy tickets HERE. Full routing is below.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

OCT. 13 BERKELEY, CA / THE GREEK THEATRE

OCT. 16 DENVER, CO / RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

OCT. 17 DENVER, CO / RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

OCT. 19 CHICAGO, IL / CREDIT UNION 1 ARENA

OCT. 21 TORONTO, ON / COCA-COLA COLISEUM

OCT. 22 MONTREAL, QC / PLACE BELL

OCT. 24 NEW YORK, NY / FOREST HILLS STADIUM

OCT. 25 BOSTON, MA / AGGANIS ARENA

OCT. 27 WASHINGTON, DC / THE ANTHEM

OCT. 29 ASHEVILLE, NC / EXPLOREASHEVILLE.COM ARENA

OCT. 30 NASHVILLE, TN / ASCEND AMPHITHEATER

“Safeandsound” is the first from the band since last year’s Leaveyourlove EP, featuring reworks of the swiftly fan-favorite single “Leaveyourlove.” The EP saw collaborations, inspired by the world, with artists across the globe including King Stingray, Ximena Sariñana, Rawayana, MARO, Cosmos People, HaoTing from Sunset Rollercoaster, Robert Owens and Tobi Neumann.

Now more than ever Parcels are seeking, probing, and on the contemplative “Safeandsound,” embracing their quest. “You’re exploring the boundaries within yourself all the time and experimenting,” explains Jules. “It's just a beautiful thing to pull these words out of the air, find these meanings, and you put it to a song.”

And yet as they honor each perspective, they also acknowledge the collective force, camaraderie, and romance of the five of them in it together: an unbreakable, unreplicatable dynamic essential to the band’s creative heart-spring.

“It’s very internal for all of us, so personal and so deep, which is sometimes quite uncomfortable,” reflects Patrick. “But I guess that's what Parcels is — at least at the moment — all of us having that individual journey, then trying to make a space so we can funnel everybody's experiences into the same world and express it as a celebration.”

Parcels are keyboardist Louie Swain, keyboardist/guitarist Patrick Hetherington, bassist Noah Hill, drummer Anatole "Toto" Serret, and guitarist Jules Crommelin. The band released their debut, self-titled album in 2018 and it has since gone double Platinum (SNEP). Aside from studio albums, Parcels have also showcased their performance prowess on live albums Live Vol. 1 and Live Vol. 2, both of which display a different side to the band in terms of musicianship and approach to their studio material. To date they've amassed over one billion streams, 600k album sales worldwide, with cross-continental tours under their belt.

Photo Credit: Drew Wheeler

