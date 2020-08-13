Pandora Reveals Songs of the Summer 2020

Lil Baby's 'The Bigger Picture' is #1.

To celebrate hot temperatures and even hotter music, Pandora has gathered the Top 50 Most-Thumbed Songs released in Summer 2020 to mark the perfect end to the sunny season. From hip hop bops by Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby, to pop hits like Taylor Swift's "cardigan" and Maroon 5's "Nobody's Love," turn up the volume on the Summer's biggest songs!

Hip hop and R&B dominate this summer on Pandora - Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" is the #1 song on the rankings -- the first of three tracks he appears on, while DaBaby appears the most times on the list with four songs earning thousands of thumbs from Pandora listeners -- "ROCKSTAR (BLM REMIX) (feat. Roddy Ricch)," "NO DRIBBLE (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)," "WHATS POPPIN (feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne) (Remix)" and "For The Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby). Drake, J. Cole and Juice WRLD also landed three songs apiece in the top 50 for summer 2020.

The overall tone for the list is reflective of 2020 with less of the uptempo party songs of summers past. Besides Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture," political themes inspired by recent events follow in tracks like "Otherside Of America" by Meek Mill, "Worldwide Beautiful " by Kane Brown, "BLACK PARADE" by Beyonce, "Know My Rights" by 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj, "I Can't Breathe" by H.E.R., and "One Love" by The Amplified Project, Bob Marley & Skip Marley. And, solemn track names - "Come & Go," "Life's A Mess" "Hard Days," "How They Remember You," "Nobody's Love," "I Cry," "I Should Probably Go To Bed," "Save Me," and "queen of broken hearts" appear throughout the list.

Click HERE to listen to the playlist.

Pandora's Most-Thumbed Songs of the Summer 2020

"The Bigger Picture" by Lil Baby "Girls in the Hood" by Megan Thee Stallion "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)" by Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo "Said Sum" by Moneybagg Yo "POPSTAR (feat. Drake)" by DJ Khaled "WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)" by Cardi B "GREECE (feat. Drake)" by DJ Khaled "Tap In" by Saweetie "WHATS POPPIN (feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne) (Remix)" by Jack Harlow "Otherside Of America" by Meek Mill "Be Like That (feat. Swae Lee & Khalid)" by Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid "Come & Go" by Juice WRLD & Marshmello "I Should Probably Go To Bed" by Dan + Shay "Past Life" by Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez "ROCKSTAR (BLM REMIX) (feat. Roddy Ricch)" by DaBaby "Worldwide Beautiful" by Kane Brown "cardigan" by Taylor Swift "UN DIA (ONE DAY)" by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy "Snow On Tha Bluff " by J. Cole "Caramelo" by Ozuna "Life's A Mess" by Juice WRLD & Halsey "On The Way (feat. Mila J)" by Jhené Aiko "Summer 2020" by Jhené Aiko "Lion King On Ice" by J. Cole "Hard Days" by Brantley Gilbert "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady" by Kid Cudi & Eminem "For The Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby)" by Pop Smoke "my future" by Billie Eilish "BLACK PARADE" by Beyoncé "Put In Work" by Jacquees & Chris Brown "Nobody's Love" by Maroon 5 "Recession Proof" by Yo Gotti "TWIST & TURN (feat. Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR)" by Popcaan "Know My Rights (feat. Lil Baby)" by 6LACK "queen of broken hearts" by blackbear "NO DRIBBLE (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)" by DaBaby "Wishing Well" by Juice WRLD "TROLLZ - Alternate Edition (with Nicki Minaj)" by 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj "How They Remember You" by Rascal Flatts "Bajo Efecto Del Alcohol" by Esteban Gabriel "the 1" by Taylor Swift "I Cry" by Usher "Save Me" by Jelly Roll "The Climb Back" by J. Cole "Move Ya Hips (feat. Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO)" by A$AP Ferg "Hello (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie)" by Pop Smoke "One Love (in support of UNICEF) (feat. Cedella Marley, Stephen Marley, Ghetto Youths Foundation, Kim Nain, Manifesto Ja, Teeks, Natty, Raja Kumari, 249TooDope, Mermans Mosengo, Jason Tamba, Dawtas of Aya, Patoranking, Amrit Kaur & Babsy) by The Amplified Project, Bob Marley & Skip Marley "Mi Niña" Ozuna "Entanglements" by August Alsina & Rick Ross "I Can't Breathe" by H.E.R.

