Pandora Reveals Songs of the Summer 2020

Lil Baby's 'The Bigger Picture' is #1.

Aug. 13, 2020  
To celebrate hot temperatures and even hotter music, Pandora has gathered the Top 50 Most-Thumbed Songs released in Summer 2020 to mark the perfect end to the sunny season. From hip hop bops by Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby, to pop hits like Taylor Swift's "cardigan" and Maroon 5's "Nobody's Love," turn up the volume on the Summer's biggest songs!

Hip hop and R&B dominate this summer on Pandora - Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" is the #1 song on the rankings -- the first of three tracks he appears on, while DaBaby appears the most times on the list with four songs earning thousands of thumbs from Pandora listeners -- "ROCKSTAR (BLM REMIX) (feat. Roddy Ricch)," "NO DRIBBLE (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)," "WHATS POPPIN (feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne) (Remix)" and "For The Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby). Drake, J. Cole and Juice WRLD also landed three songs apiece in the top 50 for summer 2020.

The overall tone for the list is reflective of 2020 with less of the uptempo party songs of summers past. Besides Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture," political themes inspired by recent events follow in tracks like "Otherside Of America" by Meek Mill, "Worldwide Beautiful " by Kane Brown, "BLACK PARADE" by Beyonce, "Know My Rights" by 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj, "I Can't Breathe" by H.E.R., and "One Love" by The Amplified Project, Bob Marley & Skip Marley. And, solemn track names - "Come & Go," "Life's A Mess" "Hard Days," "How They Remember You," "Nobody's Love," "I Cry," "I Should Probably Go To Bed," "Save Me," and "queen of broken hearts" appear throughout the list.

Click HERE to listen to the playlist.

Pandora's Most-Thumbed Songs of the Summer 2020

  1. "The Bigger Picture" by Lil Baby
  2. "Girls in the Hood" by Megan Thee Stallion
  3. "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)" by Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
  4. "Said Sum" by Moneybagg Yo
  5. "POPSTAR (feat. Drake)" by DJ Khaled
  6. "WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)" by Cardi B
  7. "GREECE (feat. Drake)" by DJ Khaled
  8. "Tap In" by Saweetie
  9. "WHATS POPPIN (feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne) (Remix)" by Jack Harlow
  10. "Otherside Of America" by Meek Mill
  11. "Be Like That (feat. Swae Lee & Khalid)" by Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid
  12. "Come & Go" by Juice WRLD & Marshmello
  13. "I Should Probably Go To Bed" by Dan + Shay
  14. "Past Life" by Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez
  15. "ROCKSTAR (BLM REMIX) (feat. Roddy Ricch)" by DaBaby
  16. "Worldwide Beautiful" by Kane Brown
  17. "cardigan" by Taylor Swift
  18. "UN DIA (ONE DAY)" by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
  19. "Snow On Tha Bluff " by J. Cole
  20. "Caramelo" by Ozuna
  21. "Life's A Mess" by Juice WRLD & Halsey
  22. "On The Way (feat. Mila J)" by Jhené Aiko
  23. "Summer 2020" by Jhené Aiko
  24. "Lion King On Ice" by J. Cole
  25. "Hard Days" by Brantley Gilbert
  26. "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady" by Kid Cudi & Eminem
  27. "For The Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby)" by Pop Smoke
  28. "my future" by Billie Eilish
  29. "BLACK PARADE" by Beyoncé
  30. "Put In Work" by Jacquees & Chris Brown
  31. "Nobody's Love" by Maroon 5
  32. "Recession Proof" by Yo Gotti
  33. "TWIST & TURN (feat. Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR)" by Popcaan
  34. "Know My Rights (feat. Lil Baby)" by 6LACK
  35. "queen of broken hearts" by blackbear
  36. "NO DRIBBLE (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)" by DaBaby
  37. "Wishing Well" by Juice WRLD
  38. "TROLLZ - Alternate Edition (with Nicki Minaj)" by 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj
  39. "How They Remember You" by Rascal Flatts
  40. "Bajo Efecto Del Alcohol" by Esteban Gabriel
  41. "the 1" by Taylor Swift
  42. "I Cry" by Usher
  43. "Save Me" by Jelly Roll
  44. "The Climb Back" by J. Cole
  45. "Move Ya Hips (feat. Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO)" by A$AP Ferg
  46. "Hello (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie)" by Pop Smoke
  47. "One Love (in support of UNICEF) (feat. Cedella Marley, Stephen Marley, Ghetto Youths Foundation, Kim Nain, Manifesto Ja, Teeks, Natty, Raja Kumari, 249TooDope, Mermans Mosengo, Jason Tamba, Dawtas of Aya, Patoranking, Amrit Kaur & Babsy) by The Amplified Project, Bob Marley & Skip Marley
  48. "Mi Niña" Ozuna
  49. "Entanglements" by August Alsina & Rick Ross
  50. "I Can't Breathe" by H.E.R.

