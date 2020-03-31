Pandora Launches New 'Listen In' Program with an Eclectic Group of Artists

Pandora hopes that you and the ones you love are staying safe and healthy. While we are all navigating this challenging reality in different ways, we are also finding new ways to stay connected and supportive of each other through it all. Pandora's goal has always been to serve up the content that soundtracks in tune with music fans lives, regardless of who they are, where they are, or how they decide to listen.

This moment-in-time is no different. Building a sense of community is more important than ever while we're all social distancing, which is why Pandora is introducing a new program designed for the world that we live in right now.

Starting today, Pandora has launched Listen In, a new series of exclusive playlists that connect artists with listeners through music. Each artist-curated playlist will feature songs that are soundtracking their lives during this unusual time, with commentary about their connection to the music, what's inspiring them, keeping them busy, or helping them stay focused on the positive.

Check out the new playlists that launched today below, and continue to check back in as we will update you with new content from artists including, All Time Low, Broken Social Scene, Fitz and the Tantrums, Jeezy, Jim James, Prince Royce, and many more.

Pandora invites you to LISTEN IN with....

A$AP Ferg: Rapper and songwriter A$AP Ferg put together a playlist packed with bangers to have you jamming from sun up to sun down (and beyond). "I've got a lot of music I'm listening to, artists I'm loving, artists I'm discovering," the musician explained to Pandora, promising that his picks get a little "crazy." From Bad Bunny to Kendrick Lamar, crank the volume on Ferg's choices, ahead.

DaniLeigh: Singer, dancer and rapper DaniLeigh is making sure you get through this strange situation with a jam-filled soundtrack to keep you going. Her picks include her own collab with DaBaby, "Levi High," as well new bops from Lil Uzi Vert and Megan Thee Stallion. "I hope everyone is safe and spending time reflecting on life right now," she told Pandora. "Wash your hands, stay inside and enjoy your downtime!"

Godsmack: Godsmack's Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola want to make sure we all jam out together, even if we're doing it from afar. "We picked a bunch of songs that pretty much represent our musical styles," the hard rock musicians said of their playlist, which is packed with plenty of guitar solos and killer riffs from bands like Steely Dan, Led Zeppelin, Oasis and AC/DC. Hear a message from Rombola and Larkin ahead, as well as their musical choices.

H.E.R. : Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter H.E.R. put together "a mid-day, mid-tempo playlist for days in quarantine," featuring Snoh Aalegra, Rihanna and Frank Ocean. As H.E.R. says, she hopes to "keep the mood light" with "easy vibes."

Kiana Lede : Singer, songwriter, actress and pianist Kiana Ledé is making sure you get through this unusual situation with a jam-filled playlist featuring R&B picks by Janet Jackson, Rihanna, Baby Rose, Daniel Caesar and more.

LeAnn Rimes : Singer, songwriter, actress and author Leann Rimes pulled together a playlist full of songs that she promises will "uplift the spirit and remind us of the beautiful days we have ahead." Her selections span multiple genres and include tracks by an eclectic group of musicians like U2, Andra Day, Bon Iver and more. Rimes added that "music can speak for us in moments when we can't find the words, and remind us of lighter days in dark times," so take a deep breath and press play, ahead.

Marshmello: Electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello curated a pulse-pounding list of 20 of his current favorite tracks to keep your energy up while you're staying in. From Galantis to Slushii to his own collaborations with Kane Brown and A Day to Remember, find out what Marshmello has been listening to lately ahead.

Meghan Trainor: Fresh off of the release of her third album, 'Treat Myself,' singer Meghan Trainor created an exclusive playlist for Pandora packed with pop hits from Lennon Stella and Harry Styles, as well as high-energy tracks by Summer Walker, SZA and more. "I chose these songs because these are the jams my husband and I bond over," Trainor explained. "They get me happy and excited, and remind me why I love music." Hear her picks ahead!

Rod Wave : Singer, rapper and songwriter Rod Wave put together a playlist packed with both rap classics and contemporary bangers. From 2Pac's "Staring Through My Rear View" to Drake's "Weston Road Flows," crank the volume on Wave's picks, ahead.

Tate McRae : Singer-songwriter Tate McRae, who you might know from her viral pop performances on YouTube, put together a list of the top 10 songs she's listening to right now, including two tracks from Summer Walker and a single off of The Weeknd's new album. "There are so many different genres in these 10 songs," she explained, noting that her playlist are always "all over the place." Listen to McRae's picks, ahead

The Chainsmokers : The Chainsmokers - aka DJ duo Alex Pall and Drew Taggart - have joined the cause, sharing an exclusive Pandora playlist full of uplifting, energetic bops that they hope will "transport" fans from their living rooms to somewhere a little more exciting. Ahead, hear songs by Christian French, The Weeknd and more.

Tommy Vext of Bad Wolves: Hard rock singer and songwriter Tommy Vext, who fronts the band Bad Wolves, is making sure we rock out together. "It's a good time for us as a community to share music with each other," he says of his exclusive playlist, which he describes as "all across the board" thanks to mellow tracks from Lana del Rey, as well as pulse-pounding songs by Suicide Silence, Korn and Ozzy Osbourne.





