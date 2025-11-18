Panchiko Unveil US and UK Spring Headline Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



UK band Panchiko has revealed their US and UK headline tours for Spring and Fall 2026, which follow the release of their new album, Ginkgo, and their biggest headline shows earlier this year. Find the complete list of dates below, and for more details and ticketing information, visit here.

Over the past year, the band has reached 183M streams on Spotify alone, with their following on the platform growing by 260k in the same amount of time. They have also sold out major venues in NYC (Brooklyn Paramount), Los Angeles (Hollywood Palladium), Boston (The Fillmore), and more.

Panchiko is composed of original members Andy Wright (keyboardist and producer) and Owain Davies (vocalist and guitarist), alongside new members guitarist Robert Harris, bassist Shaun Ferreday, and drummer John Schofield. Listen to their latest album below.

PANCHIKO LIVE 2026

US DATES:

4/16 – AUSTIN, TX – STUBBS

4/17 – HOUSTON, TX – WHITE OAK LAWN

4/18 – DALLAS, TX – LONGHORN BALLROOM

4/20 – PENSACOLA, FL – VINYL MUSIC HALL

4/21 – ORLANDO, FL – PLAZA LIVE

4/22 – ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JANNUS LIVE

4/24 – ATLANTA, GA – THE EASTERN

4/25 – CHARLESTON, SC – CHARLESTON MUSIC HALL

4/26 – CHARLOTTE, NC – THE FILLMORE

4/28 – CHICAGO, IL – HOUSE OF BLUES

4/30 – MADISON, WI – THE SYLVEE

5/01 – DES MOINES, IA – WOOLY’S

5/02 – LAWRENCE, KS – GRANADA THEATRE

5/05 – TUSCON, AZ – RIALTO THEATRE

5/07 – ANAHEIM, CA – HOUSE OF BLUES

5/08 – PIONEERTOWN, CA – PAPPY & HARRIET’S

5/09 – FRESNO, CA – TIOGA BREWERY

5/10 – SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA – FREMONT THEATRE

EU/UK DATES:

10/7 – BRUSSELS – LE BOTANIQUE

10/8 – AMSTERDAM – PARADISO

10/10 – PARIS – LA CIGALE

10/15 – LEEDS –PROJECT HOUSE

10/16 – GLASGOW – SWG3 TV STUDIO

10/17 – NEWCASTLE – NEWCASTLE UNIV

10/22 – NOTTINGHAM – ROCK CITY

10/23 – BRISTOL – ELECTRIC BRISTOL

10/24 – LONDON – ROUNDHOUSE

10/28 – MANCHESTER – NEW CENTURY HALL

10/30 – BELFAST – BELFAST MUSIC HALL

10/31 – DUBLIN – VICAR STREET

Photo Credit: Adam Alonzo