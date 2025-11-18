Panchiko Unveil US and UK Spring Headline Tour Dates

Over the past year, the band has reached 183M streams on Spotify.
UK band Panchiko has revealed their US and UK headline tours for Spring and Fall 2026, which follow the release of their new album, Ginkgo, and their biggest headline shows earlier this year. Find the complete list of dates below, and for more details and ticketing information, visit here.
Over the past year, the band has reached 183M streams on Spotify alone, with their following on the platform growing by 260k in the same amount of time. They have also sold out major venues in NYC (Brooklyn Paramount), Los Angeles (Hollywood Palladium), Boston (The Fillmore), and more.
Panchiko is composed of original members Andy Wright (keyboardist and producer) and Owain Davies (vocalist and guitarist), alongside new members guitarist Robert Harris, bassist Shaun Ferreday, and drummer John Schofield. Listen to their latest album below.
4/16 – AUSTIN, TX – STUBBS
4/17 – HOUSTON, TX – WHITE OAK LAWN
4/18 – DALLAS, TX – LONGHORN BALLROOM
4/20 – PENSACOLA, FL – VINYL MUSIC HALL
4/21 – ORLANDO, FL – PLAZA LIVE
4/22 – ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JANNUS LIVE
4/24 – ATLANTA, GA – THE EASTERN
4/25 – CHARLESTON, SC – CHARLESTON MUSIC HALL
4/26 – CHARLOTTE, NC – THE FILLMORE
4/28 – CHICAGO, IL – HOUSE OF BLUES
4/30 – MADISON, WI – THE SYLVEE
5/01 – DES MOINES, IA – WOOLY’S
5/02 – LAWRENCE, KS – GRANADA THEATRE
5/05 – TUSCON, AZ – RIALTO THEATRE
5/07 – ANAHEIM, CA – HOUSE OF BLUES
5/08 – PIONEERTOWN, CA – PAPPY & HARRIET’S
5/09 – FRESNO, CA – TIOGA BREWERY
5/10 – SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA – FREMONT THEATRE
10/7 – BRUSSELS – LE BOTANIQUE
10/8 – AMSTERDAM – PARADISO
10/10 – PARIS – LA CIGALE
10/15 – LEEDS –PROJECT HOUSE
10/16 – GLASGOW – SWG3 TV STUDIO
10/17 – NEWCASTLE – NEWCASTLE UNIV
10/22 – NOTTINGHAM – ROCK CITY
10/23 – BRISTOL – ELECTRIC BRISTOL
10/24 – LONDON – ROUNDHOUSE
10/28 – MANCHESTER – NEW CENTURY HALL
10/30 – BELFAST – BELFAST MUSIC HALL
10/31 – DUBLIN – VICAR STREET
Photo Credit: Adam Alonzo
