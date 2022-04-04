Pamela Hopkins Releases New Single 'One Too Many'

The mid-tempo country rocker was written by Hopkins and Sarah Morey. It follows her #1 UK iTunes hit duet with Jason Lee Campbell, "One More Last Kiss."

"One Too Many' is a heart-breaking tale of a person who has not gotten over their past lover. So their remedy is to keep drinking until they can't remember the love that was lost."- Pamela Hopkins

With her December single release, "One More Last Kiss," Little Rock's country music powerhouse Pamela Hopkins enjoyed her fifth international iTunes chart-topping hit. The duet with Jason Lee Campbell reached #1 in the United Kingdom. To date, the single has more than 65K Spotify streams, taking her combined total to more than 1.5 million plays on the platform. Meanwhile, In just 6 weeks, the VEVO video has over 10K views. "One More Last Kiss" is also climbing several airplay charts, currently at #46 on National Radio Hits' Country Songs chart.

Now, Pamela Hopkins has released the follow-up single, "One Too Many." Penned by Hopkins and Sarah Morey, "One Too Many" picks up the tale where Hopkins' last single left off. Pamela says, "One Too Many' is a heart-breaking tale of a person who has not gotten over their past lover. So their remedy is to keep drinking until they can't remember the love that was lost. They'll drink 'one too many' until those memories go away."

She continues, "In the studio, we decided on a mid-tempo, guitar-lead feel. PT Houston with Off the Row Studio is on point with this tune, throwing a modern country vibe to the song. I love creating new music and the best thing about being an independent artist is doing things the way I want to do them."

"One Too Many" dropped on March 31st, 2022.

ABOUT PAMELA HOPKINS: Little Rock, Arkansas native Pamela Hopkins is a powerhouse singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Hopkins has topped the international iTunes sales charts 5 times. Her music videos have received accolades at film festivals around the globe. Pamela is a Josie Music Awards winner and a three-time 2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards nominee. Pamela regularly performs in piano bars, Norwegian Cruise Ships and clubs across the US. She recently performed for US troops in Alaska. Pamela is sponsored by Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.

