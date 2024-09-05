Ovo Sound's Naomi Sharon and DJ Snake Release New Song 'Goodbyes (Myrrh)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Naomi Sharon and DJ Snake release a hypnotic new single, “Goodbyes (Myrrh).” The track is a reimagining of Naomi’s song “Myrrh” off her debut album Obsidian, released in October 2023 via OVO Sound.

“Goodbyes (Myrrh)” is DJ Snake’s new take on Naomi’s poignant track “Myrrh,” bringing the song to a new sonic dimension. DJ Snake’s hypnotic production elevates Naomi’s angelic voice to create a song perfect to soundtrack the fleeting moments of summer.

Of the track, Naomi shares: “I’m incredibly honored to collaborate with the legendary DJ Snake on this new rendition of ‘Myrrh,’ titled ‘Goodbyes.’ This reimagined version of one of my favorite songs holds a special place in my heart, and I hope you enjoy it just as much as I do.”

DJ Snake added, “I had her album on repeat for months, I loved Naomi’s voice, I was in Mykonos and while listening to Myrrh, I wanted to give it a summer vibe, a different flavor. It was very spontaneous like in the Soundcloud golden era when you could just drop a remix you did the day before!”

Naomi is currently supporting Tems on her “Born in the Wild” tour. Naomi’s set showcases her otherworldly live vocals as she performs songs from her debut album Obsidian for the first time. Tonight, she will take the stage at the iconic Radio City Music Hall. Listen to Obsidian HERE.

Born In The Wild Tour Routing:

September 5 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

September 7 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

September 8 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

ABOUT NAOMI SHARON:

Naomi Sharon, born and raised in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, has carved her niche in the global music scene with her unique sound and authentic storytelling. Her musical journey reflects a deep connection to her Dutch and Caribbean heritage, creating a tapestry of influences that sets her apart as a true artist. Having recently signed with OVO Sound as their first female signee, Naomi Sharon has garnered attention for her collaborations with renowned producers such as Noah "40" Shebib, Alex Lustig, Beau Nox, and more. Additionally, earlier this year, Naomi was recognised as one of Spotify's R&B Rising 2024 Artists To Watch, solidifying her status as a rising star in the industry.

ABOUT DJ SNAKE:

No other artist embodies the concept of global dance music better than dj snake. William Grigahcine aka DJ Snake started as a DJj in his home city of paris, and quickly moved into producing music. He decided to cross the Atlantic so he could "make it in the states" and was noticed with his first anthem "Turn down for what!". Since then, DJ Snake has consistently released global hits, including "Let Me Love You,” "Middle," "Lean On," "Taki Taki," and many more, working with the biggest pop acts like Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, and Future. For the first time in his career, after accumulating over 40 billion-plus audio streams and selling out shows worldwide, DJ Snake finally reveals a more intimate side of his personality and life through Disco Maghreb, released during the summer '22 for his stadium headline show in paris (+60,000 capacity venue). The song reflects his cultural background, deep love for North African music, and his family roots. The accompanying blockbuster-level music video was shot in Algeria utilizing the talents of a local team, paying homage to DJ Snake's influences for the records. He created a video that evinces the energy and angst of the globalized youth. Through his love for fashion, he has also collaborated with brands such as Hublot and Puma, and has launched his own brand called Pardon My French. He's often seen in the front row of various fashion week shows. DJ Snake's story is about a young man from the projects of Paris who decided to risk it all and work hard to make his dreams come true.

