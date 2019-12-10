Overtime Releases New Music Video For 'Lemme Drink My Whiskey' feat. Austin Martin

With the release of his new album "Divided We Fall" looming on the horizon later this week, Montana country rapper Overtime has released his brand new video for "Lemme Drink My Whiskey" feat. Austin Martin.

Overtime's upcoming studio album 'Divided We Fall' is set to be released this Friday via OneRPM distribution and is currently available for pre-order online at https://fanlink.to/dwfpreorder

"Life gets going pretty fast," commented OverTime. "Sometimes we need to take a step back and take a deep breath. Lemme Drink My Whiskey is about taking time for yourself once in a while."

Overtime is an American rapper/singer/songwriter best known for his blue-collar work ethic and music that fuses together hip-hop, country, and rock. Born in Bozeman but raised in Missoula, Overtime has been making a name for himself as one of the most explosive acts to mix together country and rap. With 5 albums under his belt, over 45 million Youtube views from his 140,000 subscribers and 115,000 monthly Spotify listeners, fans have latched onto Overtime's heart, honesty and determination to prove that country boys can survive and thrive in the music business.

Overtime's last album "United We Stand" charted on Billboard in three different categories, including R&B/Hip-Hop Album Sales at #43, Country album sales chart at #44, and the Heatseekers Mountain at #4. Everything he's done has been with a blue-collar mindset, self-booking over 18 cross country tours without a booking agent, record label, or management. He's as independent and self-sufficient as it comes in the industry.

His most successful album to date is 'The Foundation', released in 2016, which features his hit songs "Next To Me" and "Hunger In My Stomach". The music video for the later went viral online racking up more than 16 million Youtube views.





