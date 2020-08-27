Over 50 Musicians Join Forces for New 'Spread The Vote' Compilation
See the full tracklisting here.
Independent artists from around the world have come together once again to create Talk - Action = Zero Vol. 2: a political action project curated and organized by Bank Robber Music and Rough Trade Publishing. The compilation album will be available exclusively on Bandcamp on Friday, August 28th and all proceeds will benefit Spread the Vote.
The first volume of Talk - Action = Zero paid tribute to the countless Black Americans who have been murdered due to police brutality, with all proceeds benefiting Black Visions Collective. With a pivotal election on the horizon, Volume 2 highlights the importance of voting and empowering citizens to be heard at the polls. It features over 45 unreleased songs including the debut of Sunroof (Daniel Miller and Gareth Jones), and Repressed, a new collaborative project featuring Kurt Wagner (Lambchop), Mac McCaughan (Superchunk), Phil Morrison and Sarah Louis and Sally Hanson (House of Land).
The compilation also features tracks from Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Neal Francis, Jennifer O'Connor & Travis Stever, Gary V, LIP TALK & WooF WooF, NY HUSTLERS, LoneMoon, Say Hi, Alanna Royale, Power of Attorney, Roots & Tings, Karyn Kuhl, Pink Mountaintops, The Long Ryders and many more. A majority of the songs featured on the compilation are related to voting, the election or the current state of the country, whether covers or new original songs.
TRACKLISTING:
Matthew Caws (of Nada Surf) - When History Comes
Neal Francis - Come In out Of the Rain
Jennifer O'Connor & Travis Stever - Young Turks
Gary V - Reverse The Curse
LIP TALK & WooF WooF - Erase Rewrite
NY HUSTLERS - Power To The People
LoneMoon - Deadd
Daniel Miller and Gareth Jones (Sunroof) - 1.2 - 30.5.19
Say Hi - Walls (Keep Closing In)
Repressed - Concerned
Alana Royale - Child of God
Power Of Attorney - Life is Nowhere (instrumental)
Roots & Tings - WE
Karyn Kuhl - The Tower
Pink Mountaintops - Downward Daze
Apex Manor - Why I Started Drinking Again
Tara Jane O'Neil - Who Crazy
Witch Taint - People Have The Power
Tobi - Amen (featuring Nicovani)
Sean Kiley - One More
The Long Ryders - Down To The Well
Sayvior - Get Out of It
mmeadows - ww111
Oddnesse - Summer's Almost Over
Painted Doll - Slow Armageddon
A Place To Bury Strangers - Do It All Again
Spring Summer - Tell Me How it Ends
The Mastersons - So Impossible
Hayden Cainin - The Parts I Hid Away
Joey Pecoraro - Voting is Tight
Howard Ivans - Now It's On (Grandaddy Cover)
The Brazillian Gentleman - SUNFLOWERS
Rocky Votolato - The Life & Light of Elijah McClain
Moving Panoramas - Texas Blues (Song Confessional)
Dion Lunadon - The City Is Ours
Silence on the Other End - Killing US
The Special Pillow - Grin and Grip
Aaron Perrino - Church of Discontent
Telekinesis - Looking Thru You
Al Gnu - We Laugh
Third Culture Kings - Lucid Dreamer
Femme Deadly Venoms - Femmenomenon
Dot Dash - Gray-Blue-Green (Acoustic)
Ghostcoast - Sante Fe
River Hooks - Local Train
Doug Gillard - Stealth Control
Sally Crewe - Out There
Sailcloth - Prints
Attention Machine - It Is Well
Satellite Mode - Only You
Okaywill - Goodbye America
BLUEOX - Ten Feet Tall
The Bodies Obtained - Wait For You
Cheap Synths - People Keep Sayin
Glen Parks - Want To Be Fair
So-So Topic, David Karsen Daniels - Autumn Leaves
Glitterous - _untZ
Das Damen - Rain Dance Live 6/19/1987
Harry Pye and Francis Macdonald - Vote Him Out