Ovens Announces 44 Track Double LP Reissue

OVENS will be available on 2xLP and on all streaming platforms on Dec. 2.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Tony Molina has played in a LOT of bands - a rough estimate would put it at about 14 bands. But OVENS are the band where you can really hear Tony developing the sound / style that he would fully realize in his solo career, which started around 2009.

There's a note included in the 2009 release of OVENS, which has previously only been available on CD which gives a great deal of context as to why their only album release was a 44 track CD:

"These recordings were originally meant to be released individually over the years, but since we didn't have the financial means to put out 3 LPs on our own, (or 4 if you include the album from 2005 - it's still not out yet!) we decided we were better off throwing all the tracks onto one CD for your listening pleasure."

Oakland punk / metal label TankCrimes has taken the baton from Andee Connors' tUMULt label, who originally issued the album, and will make OVENS available on 2xLP and on all streaming platforms on Dec. 2 - you can pre-order it HERE and you can stream two songs from the release everywhere now.


