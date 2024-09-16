Our Girl Unleash Britpop Single 'What You Told Me'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Our Girl break the emotional dam with the “What You Told Me,” the latest single off their much-anticipated new album The Good Kind due out November 8 via Bella Union. The Britpop-influenced indie rock track is strapped with a powerful wall of shoegaze-y guitars, bouncy percussion and irresistible vocal harmonies. The song reflects on the relief and sudden joy felt when things get better after a stretch of struggle & having someone in your life to share it with. The weather breaks, and suddenly the world opens up a bit, it all comes into focus and things that felt impossible feel exciting and more in reach. This new song comes just after the album’s acclaimed title track “The Good Kind,” an orchestral-pop beauty featuring input from Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, who helped bring the song to life in its early stages.

Singer/guitarist Soph Nathan shares, “This song’s about seeing illness affect someone I love. It’s about the heartbreak in that, but also the comfort and joy in the moments of respite. It always makes life a bit better to share in it with someone else, even if it feels like the odds are against you sometimes.”

The expression of hard-fought optimism encapsulates The Good Kind, an album exploring themes of sexuality, relationships, community, and illness. Our Girl’s trademark dynamics permeate the record, from heavy guitars and soaring lead lines to ear worm choruses and intimate vocal moments. The new collection was, recorded at Rockfield Studios and produced by alt-rock legend John Parish (PJ Harvey, Sparklehorse), Fern Ford (The Big Moon, Prima Queen) and Soph Nathan herself. For Our Girl, it mirrors the long and winding road to their sophomore release, and the lasting rewards of trusting in the process. “A lot of the songs are about taking setbacks and turning them into superpowers” says drummer Lauren Wilson. Filled with warmth and honesty, The Good Kind is a celebration of determination – of choosing to recommit to what matters, against all opposition.

Our Girl have announced a slew of UK in-store appearances in addition to their extensive UK tour. All dates + tickets are here.

Photo Credit: Katie Silvester

Comments