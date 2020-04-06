Other Lives Release New Single 'We Wait'

Today Other Lives release their new single "We Wait," the latest preview of their forthcoming new album For Their Love, due out April 24 on ATO Records. It is also the most intimate song frontman Jesse Tabish has ever written. An homage to a tragically lost close friend, "We Wait" finds Tabish confronting one of the darkest corners of his past for the first time.

Tabish shared the track's devastating backstory and how it shaped his musical career in a statement:

When I was 15, I formed the All American Rejects. This was my high school band. Always there in our everyday life were Tommy and Jennifer, a member's older sister and brother-in-law. Tommy was the older brother I never had. Kind and wise, he was my mentor and family to me.

Tommy was shot and killed at the age of 25, on the morning of 30th November. Jennifer, his wife, had hired his murderer.

This event completely devastated and shattered my reality. I quit the Rejects and was very lost. I soon found the piano and started moving towards a deeper place inside, artistically, which has shaped me to this day. For many years, I had avoided this trauma and couldn't touch the subject. I pushed it out, only for it to haunt me more recently.

Writing this song is the way for me to heal and remember my old pal, Tommy.

For Their Love is due out April 24 and is available for pre-order HERE. Don't miss the previously released videos for "Lost Day" and "Hey Hey I," both filmed in the A-frame home studio in the Oregon mountains where the band recorded the album. American Songwriter calls "Hey Hey I" "a great remedy for the quarantine blues... A song about hard times, but expressed in a joyous and communal spirit."

