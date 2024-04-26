Orville Peck Duets Album 'Stampede Vol. 1' to Include Songs With Elton John, Willie Nelson, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Groundbreaking country artist Orville Peck has announced the release date for his highly anticipated duets album, Stampede Vol. 1.

Arriving on May 10 via Warner Records, the project features songs with Elton John, Noah Cyrus, Midland, Allison Russell, Nathaniel Rateliff and Bu Cuaron, in addition to the previously released Willie Nelson collaboration, “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other.”

Next month, Peck will hit the road on his Stampede headlining tour, kicking off May 28 in Asheville, NC. See all dates below and click HERE for tickets.

On May 11, Peck will be honored at the 35th GLAAD Media Awards in New York City with the Vito Russo Award, which is presented to a LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.

Stampede is Peck's first release since dropping his acclaimed sophomore album, Bronco, in 2022. A wholly original storyteller, the masked star's music has always pushed boundaries and defied expectations. In 2019, Peck's self-produced debut album Pony won rave reviews and delivered the singles "Dead of Night" and "Take You Back." By the time he released his second album, Peck had already carved out a niche for himself in country music, and well beyond, as evidenced by his upcoming Spring/Summer Man About Town cover. Pre-order the issue HERE.

Upcoming Orville Peck Tour Dates

5/28 — Asheville, NC — Rabbit Rabbit *^

5/30 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheatee *^

5/31 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

6/1 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *^

6/3 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live! - Outdoor *^

6/4 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *^

6/5 — Grand Rapids, MI — TBA *^

6/7 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion *^

6/8 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center *^

6/9 — Indianapolis, IN — Rock the Ruins *^

6/11 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory *^

6/13 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *^

6/14 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee *^

6/29 — Asbury Park, NJ — The Stone Pony Summer Stage #

6/30 — Washington, DC — The Anthem +#

7/1 — Lewiston, NY — Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater +#

7/3 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage +#

7/4 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest

7/8 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

7/10 — Edmonton, AB — Midway #

7/11 — Edmonton, AB — Midway #

7/14 — Winnipeg, MB — Winnipeg Folk Festival

7/27 — Newport, RI — Newport Folk Festival

7/28 — Harrisburg, PA — Riverfront Park ~%

7/30 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory ~%

8/1 — Kansas City, MO — GrindersKC ~%

8/2 — Saint Charles, IA — Hinterland Music Festival

8/3 — Omaha, NE — The Admiral ~%

8/5 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Jones Assembly ~%

8/6 — Santa Fe, NM — Santa Fe Brewing Company ~%

8/8 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium ~%

8/9 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union Event Center %

9/24 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater @!

9/25 — Woodinville, WA — Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery @!

9/27 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium @!

9/28 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium @!

9/29 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium @!

10/1 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU @!

10/2 — Phoenix, AZ — Mesa Amphitheatre @!

10/16 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway @&

10/18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met presented by Highmark @&

10/19 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount @&

10/20 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount @&

* With Durand Jones

^ With Debbii Dawson

+ With The War And Treaty

# With Goldie Boutilier

~ With Jaime Wyatt

% With Gold Star

@ With Nikki Lane

! With Emily Nenni

& With Vincent Neil Emerson