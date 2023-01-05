Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Original Afro-Punk Julian Releasing New Solo Outing

Original Afro-Punk Julian Releasing New Solo Outing

The album is being released by Pravda Records February 17 as download, CD, 12” vinyl LP and on streaming platforms.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Swing Your Lanterns is the latest solo offering from Ivan Julian who's had a long and distinguished career as a provocative songwriter and one of New York City's most distinctive guitar stylists.

As a founder member of Richard Hell & The Voidoids, Julian was an essential part of the original Punk scene while sowing the seeds for Post-Punk with the pointedly lopsided rhythms structures and scorched, askew guitar lines that comprised the Voidoids' oeuvre. Swing Your Lanterns is being released by Pravda Records February 17 as download, CD, 12" vinyl LP and on streaming platforms.

The album was produced by Ivan, recorded to 2" tape at his own SuperGiraffeSound studio in Brooklyn, New York as well as Raxtrax Studio in Chicago, Illinois. Julian himself performed on a multiude of instruments including guitars, organ and even electric Bulbul Tarang (an instrument found in India and Japan).

He was joined in the studio by drummer Florent Barbier (Elliot Murphy), Keith Streng (The Fleshtones) on percussion and backing vocals, Nick Tremulis on guitar and backing vocals, bassist Derek Brandt, as well as James Burke and Jared Michael Nickerson also on bass, to name just a few.

The songs on Swing Your Lanterns reflect Ivan's experiences over the last five years and beyond set against the contemporary sociopolitical stage, asking the question: where do you stand during troubled times, and will you remain vigilant? The album plays like a series of novelettes depicting the underlying human condition, our aspirations, loves, and losses.

The son of a Navy officer, Ivan Julian grew up in a string of exotic locales including Guantanamo Bay, nurturing a sensitive, creativity that eventually manifested itself musically. At the age of 13, while living in Washington, D.C., he began singing in a Led Zeppelin cover band, picking up the guitar the following year, he began playing guitar.

After studying music theory in high school Ivan headed to London after graduation and joined U.K. R&B hitmakers The Foundations, ("Build Me Up Buttercup"). While touring he decided to settle in Macedonia and study its traditional music, which had a major influence on his playing thereafter.

When Julian returned to the U.S., he settled in New York and soon became a founding guitarist and composer for seminal Art-Punks Richard Hell and the Voidoids, teaming up with iconic Punk poet Hell (who's visual style was the direct inspiration for the Sex Pistols'), extraordinary guitarist Robert Quine (Lou Reed) and drummer Marc Bell (later Marky Ramone).

After the Voidoids, Ivan fronted the rock / funk / African beat combo the Outsets before forming the Lovelies with Bush Tetras' singer Cynthia Sley. He also reunited with Hell for an extensive tour of Japan. Julian would go on to collaborate with a wide array of acts. The Clash invited him to play on "The Call Up" and "Ivan Meets GI Joe" Sandinista album.

He joined England's Shriekback for two tours of North America and Europe. He also worked with Afrika Bambaataa and Bernie Worrell of Parliament/Funkadelic. Ivan spent much of the 1990s touring and recording with Matthew Sweet.

In recent years, Ivan has concentrated mainly on studio work, establishing his SuperGiraffeSound recording studio as one of New York's hottest facilities, as well as producing and recording artists including Sean Lennon and The Fleshtones. In addition, he released his solo debut, The Naked Flame followed by Below the Pink Pony EP, by The Fauntleroys, featuring Alejandro Escovedo, Nick Tremulis and Linda Pittman.



Taylor Swift Releases Midnights Album Bonus Material Photo
Taylor Swift Releases 'Midnights' Album Bonus Material
Taylor Swfit has released new digital versions of 'Midnights,' featuring 'behind the song' versions of select album tracks. Purchase the new 'Behind the Song' digital albums now. The digital albums features four new original covers and a look behind 'Mastermind,' 'Anti-Hero,' 'Karma,' and 'Bejeweled.'
Sightless Pit Announce Album Featuring Yoshimio, Claire Rousay & More Photo
Sightless Pit Announce Album Featuring Yoshimio, Claire Rousay & More
Following their acclaimed 2020 debut Grave of a Dog, Lockstep Bloodwar pushes the duo's darkly-hued electronics to surprising new places with the addition an astounding menagerie of eclectic and celebrated collaborators, including YoshimiO (Boredoms / OOIOO), Claire Rousay, Frukwan (Gravediggaz/Stetasonic) and more.
Spaghetti Eastern Music Returns To Instrumental Mode With New Singles, A Scanner Darkly An Photo
Spaghetti Eastern Music Returns To Instrumental Mode With New Singles, 'A Scanner Darkly' And 'A Fresh Kill'
Spaghetti Eastern Music, the solo venture of genre-leaping NYC/Hudson Valley guitarist Sal Cataldi, is returning to the instrumental mode with the release of two new singles, 'A Scanner Darkly' and 'A Fresh Kill.'
Gemma Ray Announces LP Gemma Ray & The Death Bell Gang Photo
Gemma Ray Announces LP 'Gemma Ray & The Death Bell Gang'
Berlin-based British artist Gemma Ray has been calmly clocking up a cool reputation as an independent maverick on the international underground since her debut in 2008. A self-styled singer/musician/songwriter/producer, she inhabits a panoramic musical planet where pop-noir, sideways blues, gothic folk, 60s girl-group dramarama.

From This Author - Michael Major


Alberta Cross Announce New Album 'Sinking Ships'Alberta Cross Announce New Album 'Sinking Ships'
January 5, 2023

The visuals to accompany the new album project are equally poignant - the video which will drop in a couple of weeks is once again directed by Luis Velasco and shot on Super 8 cameras. Christopher Gee’s (British artist from Portsmouth, who lives and works on The Thames Estuary, Essex) paintings will be used throughout the campaign.
RAYE Reveals Tracklist for 'My 21st Century Blues'RAYE Reveals Tracklist for 'My 21st Century Blues'
January 5, 2023

RAYE has revealed the complete tracklist for the highly anticipated record set to include her current smash hit single “Escapism.” (feat. 070 Shake) in addition to previously released tracks like “Black Mascara.”, “Hard Out Here.”, and “The Thrill Is Gone.” Plus, check out upcoming tour dates with Lewis Capaldi and more!
VIDEO: Natasha Lyonne Stars In Rian Johnson's POKER FACE Series TrailerVIDEO: Natasha Lyonne Stars In Rian Johnson's POKER FACE Series Trailer
January 5, 2023

The 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series marks the television debut for the brilliant Rian Johnson (Glass Onion, Knives Out, Star Wars) and is executive produced by and stars Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Orange Is The New Black). Watch the new video trailer for the upcoming series now!
Object of Affection (mems of Fury, Death Bells) Announce Debut Album & Share Single 'Half Life'Object of Affection (mems of Fury, Death Bells) Announce Debut Album & Share Single 'Half Life'
January 5, 2023

Since the release of their 2020 S/T, self released EP and most recent single “Through and Through” (Suicide Squeeze), the band have already shared the stage with accomplished peers Ceremony, Fiddlehead, Special Interest, Gulch, so on. Watch the music video for the lead single now!
Bobby Weir Shares 'Greatest Story Ever Told' Live From Radio City Music HallBobby Weir Shares 'Greatest Story Ever Told' Live From Radio City Music Hall
January 5, 2023

Bobby Weir shares a live version of “Greatest Story Ever Told” featuring Tyler Childers, recorded at the very special Radio City Music Hall performances last year celebrating his beloved debut solo album, Ace. For two nights at the legendary venue, Weir and his band—Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack and Barry Sless on pedal steel.
share