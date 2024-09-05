Ora Cogan Embarking on East Coast U.S. Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the celebrated release of her album, Formless, and successful headlining tours throughout North America & Europe, Ora Cogan will be flying out east with her close-knit band this October. The tour kicks off on the 15th in Asheville, North Carolina, and runs through November 3, ending with 6 dates opening for Emma Ruth Rundle. All dates can be found below.

Cogan’s smoky, psychedelic approach to gothic country and hazy folk combines post-punk, groove, psych rock, and traditional balladry. Cogan spoke to The Line of Best Fit about the album, which includes singles, "Cowgirl," "Dyed," "Feel Life," and “Katie Cruel,” which Jon Pareles featured in The Playlist in The New York Times, and Paste named the track one of that week’s ‘Best New Songs’, calling it, "Powerful... a psych-folk droplet of blood blooming in a pool of water.”

Ora Cogan Tour Dates

Oct 15 - Asheville, NC - Static Age Records

Oct 16 - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr

Oct 18 - Knoxville, TN - Pilot Light

Oct 20 - St Louis, MO - Old Rock House

Oct 21 - Chicago, IL - The Hideout

Oct 23 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Café

Oct 24 - Detroit, MI - The Lager House

Oct 27 - Columbia, SC - The Spaze

Oct 28 - Raleigh, NC - Kings

Oct 29 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

Oct 30 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

Nov 01 - Brooklyn, NY - Littlefield

Nov 02 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

Nov 03 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

Ora Cogan's smoky, psychedelic approach to gothic country merges with post-punk, psych-rock, and traditional balladry. Cogan is known for her singular voice and cinematic compositions. She has collaborated with a multitude of artists while touring extensively throughout Europe & North America, sharing the stage with the likes of Grouper & Mazzy Star. Her new album, Formless, came out to critical acclaim in 2023.

Photo Credit: Journey Mayerhoff

