Onipa Share New Single 'Fire'

Strut Records set to release Onipa's We No Be Machine on March 20th.



Listen to the new single, "Fire" below!



"A story of a young African man and the cultural pressures of marriage. The man urges his mother-in-law (Shaayoo) to give him time since he has to work long and hard to provide for his family." (ONIPA)



Thumb pianos and analogue bass weave into a funky highlife rhythm, topped off with washes of synth and a plaintive vocal from lead singer K.O.G and Ghanaian Lioness Wiyaala - a perfect blend of highlife traditions and London energy.





Afro grooves, electronics and fierce energy.



ONIPA means 'human' in Akan, the ancient language of the Ashanti people of Ghana. It's a message of connection through collaboration: from Ghana to London, our ancestors to our children, Onipa brings energy, groove, electronics, afrofuturism, dance and fire!



Born out of deep collaboration between long-time friends KOG (Kweku of Ghana of KOG and the Zongo Brigade) and Tom Excell (MD, guitarist and writer of acclaimed jazz/ soul afrobeat pioneers Nubiyan Twist), the 4 piece live show features KOG on vocals, balafon and percussion, Tom Excell on guitar, percussion and electronics, Dwayne Kilvington (Wonky Logic) on synths and MPC and Finn Booth (Nubiyan Twist) on drums.



Building on a stellar performance at the 2019 Felabration at Paradiso Amsterdam alongside Pat Thomas and Dele Sosimi, ONIPA have a full UK and EU tour scheduled for Spring and Summer 2020.



It's a fresh, raw, fiercely energetic new sound, fusing electronics and deep afro grooves. Think Konono no.1 meets Shangaan Electro, Songhoy Blues and Débruit.





