Omnivore Recordings Announce First-Ever Collection of Howdy Glenn
I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn will be released on January 20, 2023.
Omnivore Recordings announced I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn will be released on January 20, 2023. It marks the first-ever collection of songs from "The Singing Fireman."
Available on CD, the album collects all the recordings and reexamines the importance and legacy of Howdy Glenn, containing all 8 of his singles, plus 6 newly-mixed, previously unissued tracks from the Warner Bros. vaults, plus an outtake from his Fire Records sessions. The original album, I Can Almost See Houston, will also be available digitally with bonus tracks.
The 23-track collection was produced for release by Grammy® nominee Scott B. Bomar (The Bakersfield Sound) and Grammy® winner Cheryl Pawelski (Hank Williams - The Garden Spot Programs, 1950). With Restoration and Mastering by Grammy® winner Michael Graves, the packaging contains photos, ephemera, and new liner notes from Bomar, outlining not only a brief history of Black artists in country music, but Howdy Glenn's rightful place in the story.
There is a very short list of Black country performers who made a splash on the national charts or the public consciousness in the 20th century.
After winning the 1974 "Trucker's Jamboree" at the Hollywood Palladium, Inglewood, California firefighter Howdy Glenn began a recording career that not only gained him regional hits on an independent label, but found him appearing to rapturous crowds whenever and wherever he performed live.
After singing at the Academy of Country Music's general meeting, he was signed to Warner Bros. Records by Andy Wickham (who had also signed Joni Mitchell, Gram Parsons, Emmylou Harris, Buck Owens, and more). Warner Bros. released his first Wickham-produced single in 1977.
His second, a cover of Willie Nelson's "Touch Me," spent six weeks on the charts. Glenn headlined at Gilley's in Pasadena, Texas, and found himself nominated for the ACM's Top New Male Vocalist award. It appeared as though country music had a possible new star on the rise.
But, as happens inexplicably for some artists, after a few singles, and more material left in the can, a new album from "The Singing Fireman" (as he was dubbed by Warner Bros.) never materialized. Glenn's early singles were compiled on the Indian Head label LP I Can Almost See Houston, and he recorded another single, released on his own Fire Records imprint. Both failed to land further success, and Glenn continued on with his career in firefighting.
Watch the new trailer here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 28, 2022
The Comancheros have entranced fans far and wide with their self-described 'Utter Dionysian chaos.' Notably, the three-piece comprised of lead singer Tanner Jones, drummer Michael 'Bobcat' Cook, and bassist/vocalist Jon 'Deere' Green, made their first appearance at Nashville's infamous Whiskey Jam in September 2022.
Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase Actors Revealed
November 28, 2022
In its 21st year, ABC Entertainment Talent and Casting is excited to present emerging talent from coast to coast with 2022’s Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase. As a part of their continued commitment to creating opportunities for rising artists to be discovered, nurtured and celebrated.
Photo: First COCAINE BEAR Film Poster Revealed
November 28, 2022
Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), and more. Check out the new photo now!
Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single 'Just To Be Kind'
November 28, 2022
The band’s second step in a new chapter, “Just to Be Kind” receives an even more intimate treatment for listeners, showcasing the croon of Dave Hosking’s vocals amid a soft guitar and piano-led backing from the band. The original single continued a jubilant return to music for Boy & Bear in 2022, first marked by February single “State of Flight.”
Photo: New KNOCK AT THE CABIN Poster Released
November 28, 2022
From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, and more. Check out the new photo poster!