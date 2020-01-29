Omar Souleyman Shares Animated 'Shlon' Music Video

Syrian wedding singer turned global dance icon Omar Souleyman today releases visuals for the title track off his new album Shlon. Animated and directed by Sound Visuals Club (Major Lazer, Famous Dex, Diplo), the "Shlon" music video will make its television debut on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block next Saturday, February 8th. Watch the "Shlon" video below! and pre-order Shlon on 12" vinyl/shop Omar Souleyman merch HERE.



Arabic for "how," or literally "which color," the "Shlon" video depicts an animated Omar performing to a crowd of energized fans, clapping along as the speakers bump his Fusion of techno, dabke and love poetry while the crowd dances hand in hand.

On his fourth studio album Shlon, released November 22 via Mad Decent / Because Music, Omar Souleyman presents 6 new techno-meets-dabke songs about romance and love - specifically singing about an intriguing woman he watches from afar whose kiss would be worth 10 million other kisses on title track "Shlon" - all superimposed on complex techno arrangements by Hasan Alo, and based on the hi-speed Kurdish and Arabic dabke and baladi styles.



Shlon features double keyboard work from Hasan Alo, a fellow native of the Hasaka region in Northeastern Syria who has recently been active in the vibrant nightlife scene of Dubai. Azad Salih, a young Syrian man currently living in Mardin, Turkey, accompanies on saz, with love poetry written on the spot during the album's recording session by longtime Omar collaborator Moussa Al Mardood - also currently based in Turkey.



Omar Souleyman Tour Dates :



01/31 - Barcelona, Spain @ NITZA

02/01 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Musicbox

02/06 - London, UK @ EartH (Evolution Arts Hackney)

02/07 - Cambridge, UK @ The Junction

02/08 - Venezia, Italy @ Punta della Dogana

02/27 - Liège, Belgium @ REFLEKTOR

02/28 - Leuven, Belgium @ Vooruit

02/29 - Leuven, Belgium @ Het Depot

03/07 - Aarhus, Denmark @ Atlas

03/21 - Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen, Berlin-friedrichshain

04/23 - Madrid, Spain @ Sala Shoko

04/24 - Alicante, Spain @ Aula de Cultura

05/16 - Grenoble, France @ Magic Bus Festival





Related Articles View More Music Stories