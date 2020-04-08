Omar Apollo Releases 'Imagine U'

Omar Apollo returns today to share a new song, "Imagine U", which he co-produced with frequent collaborator Kenny Beats. The track, featured on Apple's New Music Daily, is his first release of the year and follows two other songs he worked on with Kenny Beats in late 2019, "Frio" and "Hit Me Up" featuring Dominic Fike.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, Apollo says: "I'm all about the feeling when it comes to music. The lyrics and melody came to me so naturally and I feel like free thinking is what's missing in a lot of music nowadays. There's a guitar part I played that's pitched up as soon as the song starts that I love and when I first made the song that part was all I had. I was obsessed with it -- I kept playing it on loop cause it felt so good to me. I was listening to a lot of daft punk at the time so I was really inspired by those themes."

After introducing himself in 2018 with his critically-acclaimed debut EP Stereo, Omar Apollo has continued to ascend as an undeniable talent to watch, becoming one of 2019's brightest breakout stars. Just last year, he released his EP Friends, Rolling Stone named him an Artist You Need To Know, Pitchfork featured him as a Rising artist, made his late-night television debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and had two headlining North American tours which included stops at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and Tropicalía Festival. He was also part of YouTube's Foundry international artist development program, with past alumni including Cuco, ROSALÍA, Gunna, Chloe X Halle, and Dua Lipa.

