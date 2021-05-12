Olivia Rodrigo Named Vevo's First LIFT Artist of 2021

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today announced that 2021's break-through artist Olivia Rodrigo has been named their first LIFT artist of 2021, and has released a live performance of "deja vu," shot on film.

Vevo's LIFT program connects today's up-and-coming and most relevant artists to audiences around the world through music video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo's artist development program shines a spotlight on the world's freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Halsey, Khalid, Jorja Smith, YUNGBLUD, and more.

"We are so excited to launch our 2021 LIFT program with Olivia," says JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo, "We've been watching Olivia's rise since the highly anticipated music video release of 'drivers license' and we couldn't wait to collaborate and create content with her. Hard-working and dedicated to her craft, we couldn't think of a more deserving artist to kick off this year's program. The truly unique visuals we created for these songs on film showcase Olivia's talent to her fans in ways they haven't seen before."

With the release of "deja vu" the follow-up to Olivia's monumental, record-breaking original single, "drivers license," the singer/songwriter made music industry history - becoming the first artist to debut her first two proper singles in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100. Complete with sparkling piano melodies, buzzing guitar synths, and Olivia's soaring vocals, "deja vu" cements her status as the most promising young artist to emerge this year. Written by Olivia last fall, the track underscores her songwriting prowess, unique narrative voice, and talent at illustrating complex emotional spaces that often go unexplored in pop music. Olivia's incredible debut single, "drivers license" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, holding the top spot for eight consecutive weeks and becoming the first song in 2021 to hit one billion total global streams and be RIAA Certified at Gold, Platinum, and double-Platinum.

"Vevo has supported my music videos since the beginning, so it was awesome to create custom visuals with their team, which capture the tone of my work in a powerful way," says Olivia. "I'm also excited to be named a Vevo LIFT artist and join such a great roster of previous alumni," she adds.

ABOUT VEVO: Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 26B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra and Vewd.

