Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'Vampire' Single From Upcoming 'GUTS' Album

Rodrigo will release her sophomore album "Guts" on September 10.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'Vampire' Single From Upcoming 'GUTS' Album

3-time GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has released her new single, "Vampire," from her upcoming album. The new single was released alongside a new Petra Collins-directed music video. 

Rodrigo will release her sophomore album "Guts" on September 10. Pre-order the album on CD and vinyl and pre-save it on streaming platforms here.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and about trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life and exactly what I want to say in my songs," the "drivers license" singer says ahead of the album in the pre-order.

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo wrote songs for the High School Musical: The Series soundtrack including "All I Want" and co-wrote "Just for a Moment." In 2020, Rodrigo signed with Interscope and Geffen Records. She released her debut single "Drivers License" in January 2021.

"Driver's License," was, for a time, the most-listened-to streaming song on the planet. It revolves around a teenager getting her license on the same day she loses the love of her life. She says the song is rooted in real life, recalling her own breakup.

Watch the new music video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Camille Harris Announces The Release Of New Album A Pair Of Bats In The Dark, July 17 Photo
Camille Harris Announces The Release Of New Album 'A Pair Of Bats In The Dark', July 17

Award-winning, Brooklyn-based composer and jazz singer Camille Harris announces her first full length album set for release July 17, 2023.

2
Jay Wood to Release New Single, Oh Well Photo
Jay Wood to Release New Single, 'Oh Well'

West Australian alt-indie acoustic singer-songwriter, Jay Wood is set to release her highly anticipated single, 'Oh Well' on Wednesday, June 30th, 2023.

3
Buddy Rich’s Birdland LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Vinyl Photo
Buddy Rich’s 'Birdland' LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Vinyl

Lightyear Entertainment and Lobitos Creek Ranch, in association with Scabeba Entertainment and the Buddy Rich Estate, have announced the release of a special limited-edition version of the best-selling live album “Birdland” featuring Buddy Rich and his Killer Force Band at the peak of their performing years. 

4
Radical Redemption Releases Brutal X, Inaugural Release on All-new Imprint, Redemption Rec Photo
Radical Redemption Releases 'Brutal X', Inaugural Release on All-new Imprint, Redemption Records

Through Radical Redemption's brand of hardstyle that is intense, unforgiving and rib-rattling, he now ushers in the next chapter in his journey with his single 'Brutal X' as the inaugural release on his all-new imprint, Redemption Records. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Buddy Rich's 'Birdland' LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Translucent Red VinylBuddy Rich's 'Birdland' LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Translucent Red Vinyl
Video: Prime Video Drops SURF GIRLS HAWAI'I TrailerVideo: Prime Video Drops SURF GIRLS HAWAI'I Trailer
Video: Lewis Brice Releases Video for 'Product Of' Featuring Brother Lee BriceVideo: Lewis Brice Releases Video for 'Product Of' Featuring Brother Lee Brice
Elle Belle to Release New Album 'How Do I Feel?'Elle Belle to Release New Album 'How Do I Feel?'

Videos

Video: Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury Video Video: Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
FUNNY GIRL
GREY HOUSE