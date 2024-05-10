Olivia O'Brien Releases New Single 'Glimpse of Me' Ahead of Forthcoming EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed singer/songwriter Olivia O’Brien releases “glimpse of me,” the second single from her highly anticipated forthcoming EP Love & Limerence due June 21.

In addition, she also announces an EP release show in NYC on June 20 at The Racket. Tickets can be purchased here. Ahead of the show in June, Olivia will perform an intimate sold-out Sofar Sounds show in NYC on May 18. “glimpse of me” follows the release of “blip,” the first offering from the forthcoming project, which will serve as Olivia’s first project released under her own label, girlhood records via Warner Music Group’s ADA Worldwide.



Reflecting on “glimpse of me,” Olivia states, "’glimpse of me’ is a song I wrote almost two years ago in Nashville and it marks the true beginning of me finding my new sound. I wrote this song after writing a 1,391-word letter to an ex that I never sent (thank God!). In the letter, I told him, among many other things, that I felt he never once truly saw me for who I am. He decided who I was the moment we met and no matter how much I grew over the years, I would always remain to him just a concept of a girl that he completely made up. He saw a few fleeting glimpses of me and couldn’t be bothered to try and understand. He never knew who I was back then and he sure as hell will never know the woman I am now. I know everything about him, though… and wow, he sucks!"



With the release of both tracks and the anticipation of the EP, fans will find Olivia returning to her singer-songwriter roots and in the driver’s seat of her career. The EP is Olivia controlling her own narrative while being transparent and sharing vulnerable experiences with dating and romantic relationships. Starting her career at a very young age, this project finds a matured Olivia O'Brien who is fully in control. Boasting over 3.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the forthcoming wave of music follows hits, “Empty”, “hate u love u”, and “Jossyln” which collectively have over half a billion streams on Spotify alone. After getting her start as a teen musician, Olivia O’Brien is now a young but determined artist with a clear artistic vision.



“glimpse of me” is available on all streaming platforms. For more information on Olivia O'Brien and her music, visit her official website and follow her on social media.

Comments