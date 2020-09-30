Olin Wallace Goes Through 'Neon Withdrawal' in New Single

Country Singer-Songwriter Olin Wallace released his new single Neon Withdrawl today to all digital retails sites for streaming and downloading.

"Neon Withdrawal" is a fantastic, relatable song that will strike a chord with anyone who had to cancel concert plans this year. The song begins with reminiscent sounds of a diner experience and is followed by a melodic guitar. The tune is fast-paced and will have anyone tapping their toes in no time. Olin wrote the song to express his love of playing and performing and the longing that all musicians feel right now to return to the stage.

Through his lyrics, he shows that musicians are incredibly eager to get back to performing as much as audiences want to see them. "Life ain't a party without y'all" articulates this sentiment perfectly as well as all the aspects of a concert he lists, such as the beer and the experience of meeting the fans. "Neon Withdrawal" makes it easy to see that even though life is crazy right now, performers like Olin are still making music for fans, and one day we will be back in neon light-filled arenas.

The song was written by Olin Wallace, Dale Allen Pommer, Elmer Knable and Produced by Zach Mann and Olin Wallace.

Born and raised among the winding hills and rivers of northern Minnesota, Olin brings a free and fearless approach to his songs. With roots running deep into traditional country, along with enduring rock influences, his inspiration expands beyond genres to bring a fresh sound to the music scene.

Growing up in a small town, Olin began his journey picking and singing on the front porch of his childhood home. He taught himself how to play the guitar and began developing his own material, writing his first song at the age of 16. He spent years honing his craft, performing for family, friends, and neighbors, and eventually expanding his audience to venues throughout the area.

Olin made the move to Nashville, Tennessee in the summer of 2016 to further pursue his musical ventures, continuing to write and share new material. These days, Olin is no stranger to life on the road, having performed on numerous stages throughout the area. Having released 3 singles in the year 2020 and looking to release a 6 song EP in spring of 2021.

