Off With Their Heads New Album BE GOOD Out Now

Off With Their Heads' fifth studio album, Be Good is available now. Produced by frontman Ryan Young, the album was recorded at Minneapolis studio The Hideaway with additional recording done at Pachyderm Studios, a mid-century mansion where Nirvana recorded In Utero.



Earlier this week, Off With Their Heads shared the music video for "No Love," which features a series of "failed" video treatments. The video was directed by frontman Ryan Young alongside Against Me!'s bassist Andrew Seward.



Forced acceptance is a big theme of Be Good, though it's a hard-learned one, often emerging in the form of primal screams in the band's trademark style of gruff-punk. "Hands up to the sky and shout at the top of your lungs, 'til the floor falls out!" Young yells on the title track, sounding somewhere between motivational speaker and hard-nosed therapist.



Much of the self-deprecation that defined the band's previous work has been adjusted. It was the years spent out of the van, developing a life at home in Chicago, that gave Young his newfound, slightly more positive perspective. "Not being on the road 250 days a year, actually trying to develop some sort of life outside of playing shows and drinking, you'd be surprised what that does," he says.



Off With Their Heads is Ryan Young (vocals/guitar), Robbie Swartwood (bass), John Polydoros (guitar), Kyle Manning (drums).

BE GOOD TRACK LISTING

1. Disappear

2. Be Good

3. You Will Die

4. No Love

5. Take Me Away

6. Tear Me Apart

7. Trash It

8. Let It All

9. Severe Errand

10. Locking Eyes

11. Death



Off With Their Heads is currently on tour with Canadian punk rock band Single Mothers as support and will perform tonight in Brooklyn at The Kingsland. The second leg of touring will begin in October with support from Pennsylvania duo Slingshot Dakota. Tickets are on sale now.



OFF WITH THEIR HEADS TOUR DATES

w/ Single Mothers as support

8/16 Brooklyn, NY Kingsland

8/17 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents

8/18 Croydon, PA Neshaminy Creek Brewery

8/20 Lancaster, PA Lizard Lounge

8/21 Millvale, PA The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls

8/22 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

8/23 Fort Wayne, IN Tiger Room at Welch's Ale House

8/24 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen

w/ Slingshot Dakota as support

10/4 Minneapolis, MN Mortimers

10/5 Fargo, N*E*R*D The Aquarium

10/6 Winnipeg, MB The Park Theatre

10/8 Edmonton, AB The Buckingham

10/9 Calgary, AB Palomino Smokehouse

10/11 Vancouver, BC SBC

10/12 Seattle, WA Highline Bar

10/13 Portland, OR Paris Theatre

10/18 Sacramento, CA The Blue Lamp

10/21 Los Angeles, CA Bootleg Theater

10/23 San Diego, CA The Casbah

10/24 Las Vegas, NV The Bunkhouse Saloon

10/25 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge

10/27 Dallas, TX Three Links

10/28 Austin, TX Barracuda

10/29 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

10/30 New Orleans, LA Banks St. Bar

11/1-3 Gainesville, FL The Fest





