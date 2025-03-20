October Drift Reveal Spring Tour Supports & Summer Festival Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ahead of commencing their latest headline tour of the UK & Ireland in April 2025, October Drift have revealed support acts for these shows and have also announced a number of festival appearances for the summer.

Dubbed “one of the best live bands in the country” by Louder Than War, the acclaimed indie rock collective make their anticipated return to the UK & Ireland this spring where they will play 13 dates next month.

They will be joined by some of the most exciting rising artists from the UK & Ireland including Low Girl, Wings Of Desire, The Youth Play, Forgetting The Future, Wynona Bleach, Littleknown and Waterdogs.

Regarding the tour frontman Kiran Roy says, "Since the release of our new album Blame The Young last year we’ve taken those songs all across the UK and Europe. They’ve been some of our favourite shows and the responses have been incredible. It’s great to be returning to play these gigs across the UK and Ireland before hitting festivals in UK and Europe over the summer - see you on the road.”

OCTOBER DRIFT APRIL 2025 HEADLINE TOUR DATES

April 1st – Southampton, The Joiners (The Youth Play)

April 2nd – London, The Dome (Low Girl, Wings Of Desire)

April 3rd – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach (The Youth Play)

April 4th – Liverpool, Rough Trade (The Youth Play)

April 6th – Sheffield, The Leadmill (Wings Of Desire)

April 7th – Hull, The Adelphi (The Youth Play)

April 8th – Nottingham, Bodega (The Youth Play)

April 10th – Dublin, The Sound House (Littleknown)

April 11th – Galway, Roisin Dubs (Littleknown)

April 12th – Limerick, Dolans (Waterdogs)

April 13th – Belfast, Ulster Sports Club (Wynona Bleach)

April 15th – Edinburgh, Cabaret Voltaire (Forgetting The Future)

April 16th – Cambridge, Portland Arms (The Youth Play)



Following their headline tour October Drift have been announced for a number of UK and European festival dates and have more to be announced soon. Their current list of festival appearances are below.

OCTOBER DRIFT 2025 FESTIVAL DATES

June 7th – Very Good Trip, Bellocq, France

July 12th – Bospop, Weert, Netherlands

August 1st – Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Inverness, UK

August 2nd – Y Not Festival, Derbyshire, UK

August 15th - Rock N' Roll Circus, Norwich, UK

August 22nd - Victorious, Portsmouth, UK



October Drift are touring their recently released third album Blame The Young, a record which has proved their most successful yet. Following its release at the end of September, Blame The Young reached No.25 in the UK Album Sales Chart, No.12 in the Independent Albums Chart and No.3 in the Independent Album Breakers Chart.

Meanwhile the singles from Blame The Young including ‘Wallflower’, ‘Blame The Young’ and ‘Demons’ all proved hits gaining strong radio support across BBC 6 Music and Radio X alongside a wealth of radio plays throughout Europe and America, where the band have been championed as one of the UK’s most exciting rock bands.

Comments