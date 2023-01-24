Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rock Autism To Partner With Center For Learning Unlimited For Neurodiversity In Entertainment Benefit Concert

Their Rock Autism mission is to support individuals on the autism spectrum to develop a craft in music, film, and the multimedia arts.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Rock Autism To Partner With Center For Learning Unlimited For Neurodiversity In Entertainment Benefit Concert

SonMax Music announced the Founder of Rock Autism, Max Muscato, is now launching a tour for Autism Acceptance and will feature an exclusive night of live music also featuring Dave Nolf Band at The Hotel Cafe Los Angeles on February 5th that will also benefit The Center For Learning Unlimited's Brainstorm Productions in Torrance, California. Muscato developed a new wave of music and film opportunities for youth with Autism and is taking the nonprofit with him on tour. Along the way, he will be donating a portion of the ticket sales to Rock Autism Multimedia Vocational Programs - music and film production workshops and internships for students on the spectrum.

Linda Malik, author and creator, will be on hand, launching her second children's picture book in the Willow's Tale series, which is inspired by her little black cat with illustrations by the neurodiverse artists of Brainstorm Productions. She will present and sign her books at Rock Autism as well as promote her two Willow animated short films created by Brainstorm Productions - these films are currently in the run at various film festivals. A portion of the book sales will benefit Rock Autism. Her latest book, "Willow's Tale: a Little Black Cat goes stargazing" is illustrated by the talented artists at Brainstorm Productions."

Max's story is entwined with his brother Sonny, a gifted drummer with Autism who was physically and mentally abused in assisted living facilities, used as a drug mule for drug dealers, tossed in and out of jail and shot by a drunk corrections officer. Max led the charge for change to save him by founding Rock Autism, to develop young leaders within the Autism community by providing music and film workshops for autistic youth, keeping them free from depression, isolation, addiction and suicide -- all very real issues affecting the Autism community today.

"After my brother was shot, he struggled with addiction and thoughts of suicide." Muscato says. "I'm ready to take the stage at The Hollywood Bowl and share these songs with the world." Max's powerful songs written about his brother's struggle with Autism and addiction is a deep-rooted catalyst that drives his passion and career.

As a professional singer-songwriter who cannot read music, Max Muscato is the embodiment of a burning fireball inside a master-of-your-own-destiny-attitude. Armed with a Fender American Stratocaster, fierce determination, and a broad network of connections, he is the last man to bet against. Max's anguish for his family coupled with his enthusiasm and passionate belief in a better way for his brother stirs a movement within a community to raise awareness for adults with Autism like Sonny who have been left behind by a broken system.

Max's song, "Sonnyboy" sounds a warning to the public of the life-and-death situation youth with Autism face, a song that becomes the anthem of a movement: Rock Autism. Max's mind is a missile that flies ferociously to free his brother from the poisonous grip of addiction and gang life. He envisions a world where Sonny could have a place living and working, in music and society. A place that trains youth with Autism in music, film and technology so they can not only survive, but thrive in the world creatively. Rock Autism, a miniscule nonprofit, is going to change the future and is just the kind of underdog story people can get behind. Max sees all of it: Sonny Muscato back behind the kit performing with his family at the legendary Shea's Performing Arts Center.

That's the climax of "Night of Sunnyboy" the documentary in the works that will tell the story of Max, a young musician, and his father bonding through playing music with their struggling autistic brother and son, Sonny. After Sonny is almost fatally shot, the family is forced to build a movement to save him from crime, addiction, incarceration and suicide. The Muscatos, relatable underdog characters, express the pain of living behind an invisible curtain in the special needs world and step up to reveal Autism at its fullest potential on stage in the spotlight. The movie shifts our empathy and communicates the real story of Autism in the only way that makes sense - music. Perseverance through adversity will be a major theme in the film and the only way this family knows how to operate.

Their Rock Autism mission is to support individuals on the autism spectrum to develop a craft in music, film, and the multimedia arts that leads to employment in their given field of interest; keeping them free from isolation, depression, drug and alcohol addiction, incarceration, and suicide. Rock Autism aims to donate to local Autism and Children's Centers in each city on Max Muscato's Night Of Sonnyboy Tour, and also invite the Autism community to become a part of the production crew for the night, shooting photos and video of the event that could be featured in the documentary.

Tickets can be purchased: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220701®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnew.hotelcafe.com%2Fevent%2Frock-autism-max-muscato-sonny-muscato-with-dave-nolf-band%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Mel Blue Announce Debut LP & Share Single Best Me Photo
Mel Blue Announce Debut LP & Share Single 'Best Me'
Along with the news of the album, they unveiled an intoxicating groove “Best Me.” Written with friend and frequent collaborator, Lola Scott, the new song explores the darker side of relationships with a breezy chorus over bouncing basslines and churning beats that sample gospel choir vocals.
Insomniac Unveils Stacked Lineup For 3rd Edition Of Beyond Wonderland Photo
Insomniac Unveils Stacked Lineup For 3rd Edition Of Beyond Wonderland
Lineup highlights include performances from venerated electronic dance music creative forces such as the U.K.-based dubstep pioneer Zomboy, the balaclava-clad Malaa, L.A. native NGHTMRE, burgeoning British trailblazer James Hype, and drum and bass maestro Sub Focus. Check out how you can get tickets!
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Hit 1 Billion Streams with I’m Good (Blue) Photo
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Hit 1 Billion Streams with 'I’m Good (Blue)'
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha have hit an incredible 1 billion streams worldwide with their #1 mega-hit single ‘I’m Good (Blue)’. In the same week that ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ reached top spot in both the US Top 40 and Dance Radio charts, the single has hit spectacular new sales milestones around the world.
Richard Lynch Releases New Lyric Video For Better Off Photo
Richard Lynch Releases New Lyric Video For 'Better Off'
On January 20th, 2023, Richard Lynch released his latest collection of original songs. 'Radio Friend' contains 12 songs, including the title cut that reached the UK iTunes Top 5. To accompany the release of the album, a second single and Official Lyric Video, 'Better Off' was released.

More Hot Stories For You


Darkwave Rock Artist Rain Carnation To Release Genre-Bending Single 'Beautiful Ghost'Darkwave Rock Artist Rain Carnation To Release Genre-Bending Single 'Beautiful Ghost'
January 23, 2023

San Diego-based darkwave rock artist Rain Carnation is back with his latest track 'Beautiful Ghost,' set for release on January 26th.
POSH SWAT Release 'More Will Be Revealed' SinglePOSH SWAT Release 'More Will Be Revealed' Single
January 22, 2023

POSH SWAT, a new project helmed by John Dwyer (OSEES), Ryan Sawyer, and Andres Renteria, have shared their new single 'MORE WILL BE REVEALED.' Ahead of the release of their forthcoming debut LP, POSH SWAT (due February 17 via Rock Is Hell Records), the trio also released a double A-Side track titled 'DUNGEON CRAWLER / BUG CITY' via Stereogum earlier this month.
Big Gipp & James Worthy Release New EP 'Gipp N Worthy'Big Gipp & James Worthy Release New EP 'Gipp N Worthy'
January 22, 2023

'Gipp N Worthy' is the debut EP by music industry stars Big Gipp, and James Worthy. 'Gipp N Worthy' is scheduled to be released Feb 17th, 2023 through Humble Sound Music Group worldwide.
Lobo and Paul Overstreet Join Forces With Billy Aerts to Record New Versions of Each Other's Iconic HitsLobo and Paul Overstreet Join Forces With Billy Aerts to Record New Versions of Each Other's Iconic Hits
January 21, 2023

Lobo, Paul Overstreet and Billy Aerts have joined forces to record new versions of their most iconic hits. Their remix of “Me and You and a Dog Named Boo” will be released on January 20, 2023 via Time Life, the song that brought Lobo his first Top 5 hit in 1971. “When You Say Nothing at All” (co-written by Overstreet with Don Schlitz) will be released to all digital platforms a week later, on January 27, 2023.
Savoy Brown Releases New Album 'BLUES ALL AROUND'Savoy Brown Releases New Album 'BLUES ALL AROUND'
January 21, 2023

Quarto Valley Records has announced the upcoming release of Blues All Around, the new album from legendary British Blues Rock band Savoy Brown on February 17th. Shortly after the new album was completed, Savoy Brown founder, guitarist/ singer/ songwriter Kim Simmonds lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on December 13th, just a week after turning 75.
share