Ocean Alley Announce Live Studio Performance

Ocean Alley are proud to announce their upcoming film Lonely Diamond - Live In Studio, a live performance of their recent third album Lonely Diamond played in full. Presented in conjunction with the band's community brand A Day For The Beaches, the film will premiere online at 11am UK time 8pm local time on Friday 25 September in Sydney, UK, New York City and Los Angeles, available for ticket-buyers to watch at any time globally for 48 hours. The band will join a live Q&A chat hosted on the video platform to coincide with the premiere in each time zone.



Lonely Diamond - Live In Studio tickets are available for $16.99 from oceanalley.com.au. $3 from each sale is being donated to Ocean Alley's local community partners One Eighty and Cerebral Palsy Alliance.



Directed and shot on 16mm film and digital by frequent collaborators The Sauce, Lonely Diamond - Live In Studio was recorded at Sydney's Studios 301 and provides an intimate live setting for music-lovers to experience Ocean Alley's latest album, immersing fans into their world with a look into the action and banter that goes on behind-the-scenes and during a live performance. With audio recorded by the band's long-time producer Callum Howell, Ocean Alley's renowned production and performance quality is at the forefront of the film - never losing the charming or dynamic essence for which they are so celebrated - reimagining how Lonely Diamond can be experienced in a new and socially-distanced way to provide the first opportunity for fans to connect with the album in a full band performance, despite the current pause on touring due to COVID-19. Adding a dimension of otherworldliness to the film, the album's visual identity is integrated into the set's design, using irregular shapes and contrasting gradients to lean into Lonely Diamond's themes of exploration and escapism.



After 12 months of writing and recording, Lonely Diamond was released to critical acclaim in June and debuted at #1 on the ARIA Vinyl Chart, #2 on the Australian Albums Chart and #3 on the overall Albums Chart, surpassing more than 32 million streams to date. Featuring singles 'Stained Glass', 'Infinity', 'Tombstone', 'Hot Chicken' and 'Way Down', it was awarded triple j's coveted Feature Album and The Music's Album of the Week, accompanied by 4 star reviews from the likes of Rolling Stone Australia and NME Australia, plus a 7.5 from The Line of Best Fit. The six-piece had been gearing up to play their biggest rooms to date ahead of its release, however all shows have been rescheduled until February-March 2021 with more than 22,000 tickets already sold.



Australia's beloved psychedelic-surf-rockers Ocean Alley have spent the past decade creating a unique lane for themselves as a proudly independent band, their vision and sound guided solely by their instinct and passion. Despite sold out international tours and major festival appearances including Reading & Leeds (UK), Splendour In The Grass (AUS) and Sziget (HU) under their belt, plus more than 325 million catalogue streams, the inner-workings of the band haven't changed much since their humble beginnings jamming in a Northern Beaches garage. They are still fiercely independent, constantly pushing their own boundaries and defying expectations of what their music can be.

