Object of Affection (mems of Fury, Death Bells) Announce Debut Album & Share Single 'Half Life'

LA's Object of Affection tap into the primitivism of said members' diverse projects while elevating their capacity for atmosphere and melody. Hints of gloomy punk, forlorn new wave, and down-and-out Regan-era alternative rock reverberate in their sound, not as pastiche but in sonic kinship to the austerity and fatalism embedded in the previous generation's desperate and dejected anthems.

Since the release of their 2020 S/T, self released EP and most recent single "Through and Through" (Suicide Squeeze), the band have already shared the stage with accomplished peers Ceremony, Fiddlehead, Special Interest, Gulch, so on.

Today they're pleased to announce they've joined the Profound Lore fam for their debut full-length, Field of Appearances. Its melting lead single and album opener "Half Life", which touches on themes of the passage of time and the aching effects of hopelessness, is available now. Watch its accompanying video, directed by Miwah Lee below.

With the inclusion of drum machines, synthesizers, acoustic guitars, and auxiliary percussion, Field of Appearances highlights the band's sophisticated evolution and experimentation. The debut's ten songs explode in character, contrast, and excitement.

Exploring themes of reflection, insufficiency, and Déjà vu as well as additional contributions from Bre Morell (Temple of Angels, Crushed) and Brittney Beppu, each track on Field of Appearances simultaneously plays a role in making it a more significant sum than its parts while also standing out individually.

The album was meticulously crafted with Grammy-nominated producer Alex Newport (Bloc Party, At The Drive-In) and emerging engineer Phillip Odom and is an exceedingly memorable, precisely cohesive, and refreshing addition to the alternative music landscape.

Object of Affection's Field of Appearances sees its release March 3 via Profound Lore; Pre-order / Pre-save the album here.

Watch the new music video here: