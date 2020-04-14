Oathbreaker Unveil Chelsea Wolfe Remix Of 'Ease Me'

Released as part of the Adult Swim "Metal Swim 2" compilation last year, "Ease Me"- the newest single from the heralded Belgian post-metal band Oathbreaker- has been remixed and remastered, and will see a proper physical release next month. Additionally, the song has been remixed/reinterpreted by artists such as Jesu, Chelsea Wolfe (streaming now), WIFE, and Michael A. Muller, which add new dimensions of sound to the powerfully poignant track. Recorded by Michael Neyt at Jetson and later mixed and mastered by Jack Shirley at Atomic Garden, "Ease Me" is a near perfect Oathbreaker creation and continues their evolution as one of heavy music's most intriguing bands.

Listen below!

Ease Me & 4 Interpretations will be available on light blue/light yellow, coke bottle clear/white & gold splatter, and black vinyl on May 8th from Deathwish Inc - preorders are available here. Look for more remixes to stream soon in advance of the vinyl release.

Ease Me & 4 Interpretations, track listing:

1. Ease Me

2. Ease Me (Jesu Remix)

3. Ease Me (WIFE Remix)

4. Ease Me (Chelsea Wolfe Remix)

5. Ease Me (Michael A. Muller Remix)





