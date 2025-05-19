OMD To Kick Off North American Summer Tour This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This week, legendary pop duo Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) will begin their 2025 North American Summer Tour, including dates at Washington, D.C.'s Lincoln Theatre (5/22 + 5/23) Los Angeles, CA's Greek Theatre (6/20 + 6/21), and New York, NY's Terminal 5 (7/8). These dates follow their spectacular performance at Pasadena, CA's Cruel World this past weekend. Tickets are available to buy here.

Over the past four decades — give or take a decade break — the illustrious and critically acclaimed Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) have sold over 40 million records worldwide, establishing them as electronic synthesiser pioneers and one of Britain’s best-loved pop groups. Their 13 long players include benchmark-raising classics Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (1980), Organisation (1980), Architecture & Morality (1981), and Dazzle Ships (1983). OMD conquered the United States, and yielded the 1986 hit, "If You Leave" from the Pretty In Pink Soundtrack. They have also achieved 12 top 20 hits on the UK Singles Chart, as well as three top 20 hits on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Following the recent celebration of their 40th anniversary, OMD returned last year with their first new studio album since 2017's highly praised The Punishment Of Luxury, a record entitled Bauhaus Staircase (released via White Noise through The Orchard). The record is regarded as OMD's most explicitly political record and the crowning achievement of their desire to be both Stockhausen and Abba - born from the impetus to kickstart new explorations during lockdown when, as Andy McCluskey admits: "I rediscovered the creative power of total boredom."

Predominantly written, recorded, and mixed by both McCluskey and Paul Humphreys (who has recently become a second-time father), Bauhaus Staircase’s other main external influence was David Watts, mainly known as a rock producer who helmed Sheffield band The Reytons’ recent No 1 album and mixed two tracks on the new OMD record. With Bauhaus Staircase, OMD have created a landmark album worthy of their finest work, showing a duo who are still perfectly in sync 45 years after their first gig at legendary Liverpool club Eric’s. "I’m very happy with what we’ve done on this record," McCluskey summarizes. "I’m comfortable if this is OMD’s last statement."

OMD LIVE

5/22/25 - Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

5/23/25 - Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

5/24/25 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

5/28/25 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

5/29/25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

6/1/25 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

6/2/25 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

6/3/25 - Austin, TX - The Moody Theater

6/5/25 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

6/6/25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

6/9/25 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

6/10/25 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

6/11/25 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

6/13/25 - Forest Grove, OR - Cruel World

6/15/25 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

6/17/25 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

6/18/25 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

6/20/25 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

6/21/25 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

6/22/25 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

6/26/25 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

6/28/25 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

6/29/25 - Royal Oak, MI - Music Theatre

7/1/25 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

7/3/25 - Toronto, ON - History

7/4/25 - Toronto, ON - History

7/6/25 - Huntington, NY - Paramount

7/7/25 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

7/8/25 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Photo credit: Ed Miles

Comments

Best Revival of a Play - Live Standings Romeo + Juliet - 40% Yellow Face - 16% Our Town - 13% Vote Now!