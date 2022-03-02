Nuha Ruby Ra Shares New Track 'My Voice''

Nuha Ruby Ra today released the new single My Voice on Brace Yourself Records. The new single, follows last year's How To Move EP, released to critical acclaim cementing Nuha as one of the most exciting and provocative new acts in the country. The accompanying video finds Nuha in incendiary mood - a shapeshifting Lynchian dream beautifully honing in on the East London punk-poet. Nuha Ruby Ra will head out on tour this year with the likes of Yard Act, Warmduscher and Bambara as well as appearing at SXSW (full dates below).

WATCH // LISTEN

On the single, Nuha Ruby Ra says,

"My Voice is post How To Move, Pre everything else I'll do, I'm in the waiting room. I'm exploring what I can do. I play all the instruments and build surreal sonic architecture that'll make you move differently. There's a rave in the bat cave. Don't be fooled by the beginning, the middle or the end."

Nuha Ruby Ra is an avant-punk artist from East London. She has received recent support from the likes of NME, Clash, DIY, The Quietus, So Young as well as Iggy Pop and Lauren Laverne at BBC 6Music. Cutting her teeth in various musical projects and art collectives, Nuha's solo project deals with sexuality, depression and recovery. Expect to hear more music from her soon.



Mixed by Ben Hillier

Produced by Ben Hillier, Nuha Ruby Ra, Simon Milner

Written and performed by Nuha Ruby Ra

Arranged by Nuha Ruby Ra

Tour Dates

March 12th | SXSW, USA

March 29th | Junction, Cambridge (with Warmduscher)

March 30th | Metronome, Nottingham (with Warmduscher)

March 31st | SWG3, Glasgow (with Warmduscher)

April 1st | Georgian Theatre, Stockton On Tees (with Warmduscher)

April 2nd | The Foundry, Sheffield (with Warmduscher)

April 5th | Earth, London (with Yard Act)

April 20th | The Thekla, Bristol (with Bambara)

April 21st | Gorilla, Manchester (with Bambara)

April 22nd | The Rescue Rooms, Nottingham (with Bambara)

April 23rd | Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff (with Bambara)

April 25th | The Bullingdon Arms, Oxford (with Bambara)

April 26th | Future Yard, Birkenhead (with Bambara)

May 11th | Trinity Centre, Bristol (with Yard Act)

May 17th | The Venue, Derby (with Yard Act)

May 18th | The Rescue Rooms, Nottingham (with Yard Act)

May 19th | The Zanzibar Club, Liverpool (with Yard Act)

May 20th | The Irish Centre, Leeds (with Yard Act)

May 21st | Band On The Wall. Manchester (with Yard Act)

May 22nd | The Foundry, Sheffield (with Yard Act)

May 23rd | Friars Court, Warrington (with Yard Act)

May 24th | The Electric Church Club, Blackburn (with Yard Act)

May 26th | O2 Leicester (with Yard Act)

May 27th | Arts Centre, Norwich (with Yard Act)

June 18th | Grauzone Festival, The Hague, NL

July 22nd | Bluedot Festival, Cheshire

July 24th | Standon Calling Festival, Hertfordshire

Photo credit: H. Hawkline