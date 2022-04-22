Nox Holloway Releases Brand New Single 'Parachute'

Today, Nashville based pop/alt band, Nox Holloway share their brand new single, "Parachute." Written and produced by the band in their home studio in Nashville, the upbeat, ukulele driven track serves as a reminder to the listener to not be afraid of what the future holds.

About the song, singer Bryce Vanhook says, "'Parachute' was one of the first songs we made after moving to Nashville in 2021, so it kind of encapsulates the feeling of taking a leap without knowing exactly where or how you'll land. Conceptually it also serves as the entry point to the narrative world we're creating with these next releases, so we're super excited for everyone to be a part of that as well."

Last month, the duo shared their latest song, "Draw The Line." This was their first piece of music following the release of their debut EP, If Only The World Didn't Spin So Much, in 2021. The debut was incredibly well received, earning rave reviews from the likes of Rolling Stone Australia and Wonderland who hailed them "a fresh alt-pop duo wanting to bring people into their world of music."

The EP has garnered 2 million streams since its release with tracks featured on coveted playlists such as New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, Fresh & Chill and New Noise. The duo was also featured on Spins on MTVU TV.

Coming up, the duo is set to play a couple of dates in May, opening for Betcha and Arlie. See dates below.

At every turn, duality fuels Nox Holloway. Alternating between the radiating vibes of a sun-soaked midday festival slot and the kinetic energy of a packed club, the Nashville-based alt/pop duo live the push and pull through every note of their shape-shifting sound.

Bryce Vanhook and Parker Mathews met on their very first day of college at Clemson University, but it wasn't until their senior year in 2020 that the pair of audio technology majors began truly collaborating, swirling Vanhook's love of free-flowing hip-hop with Mathews' expansive musicality and EDM-rich pop production style.

They found that together they had all the skills they needed to write the kind of songs that previously only existed in their imaginations. The two-piece turned their focus full-time to their music and established themselves as Nox Holloway, a name that is a special tribute to time lost elsewhere. It's a combination of the Latin word for 'night' and the street in London where Bryce lived and found inspiration.

Watch the new music video here: