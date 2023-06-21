Norwegian Rock Sensation Kaizers Orchestra Unveils First Single In A Decade

To celebrate their long-awaited return, Kaizers Orchestra will embark on a monumental tour across Norway, igniting the stage with 56 sold-out shows.

Jun. 21, 2023

Norwegian Rock Sensation Kaizers Orchestra Unveils First Single In A Decade

After a decade-long hiatus, the electrifying Kaizers Orchestra is back and ready to rock the world once again. The highly acclaimed Norwegian band is set to release their much-anticipated new single, "Dine Gamle Dager Er Nå," marking their triumphant resurrection. This remarkable musical masterpiece captures the essence of Kaizers Orchestra's evolution, delivering a fresh and invigorating sound that will resonate with fans worldwide.

To celebrate their long-awaited return, Kaizers Orchestra will embark on a monumental tour across Norway, igniting the stage with 56 sold-out shows in Stavanger, Trondheim, and Bergen. The air will be charged with excitement as over 80,000 devoted fans come together for a month-long extravaganza in each city. Such is the band's magnetic appeal that tickets for the tour sold out within a staggering 15 minutes, a testament to their enduring popularity.

Composing their first track in over a decade was an awe-inspiring journey for Kaizers Orchestra. Dismissing any notions of resting on past laurels, the band embraced the present, harnessing the power of fresh ideas, emotions, and growth. "Dine Gamle Dager Er Nå" emerged as an instant classic, an anthemic rock ballad that seamlessly combines the band's signature instrumentation with a new wave of musical inspiration.

Crafting an auditory masterpiece that pays homage to the greats of rock and roll, Kaizers Orchestra weaves together elements reminiscent of legends like Bowie and Queen. Drawing inspiration from contemporary luminaries such as The Cure, The War on Drugs, and Bon Iver, while infusing a healthy dose of 80s nostalgia, the band has created a sonic landscape that is both familiar and exhilaratingly fresh. The expert touch of renowned producer Jørgen Træn ensures a world-class sound image that envelops listeners in a symphony of pure musical brilliance.

Kaizers Orchestra's ultimate desire is to forge a powerful connection with their audience, and "Dine Gamle Dager Er Nå" serves as the captivating soundtrack that unites them all. With gratitude and humility, the band acknowledges their privileged position and pledges to savor every moment shared on both the domestic and international stages.

Prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey with Kaizers Orchestra as they reignite the flames of rock music, breathing new life into their storied legacy.

Listen to their new single on Spotify here.



