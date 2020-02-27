Non Canon Drops New Single 'Self Untitled'

The latest offering from his long-awaited sequel album: 'Non Canon II', finds the alias of Oxygen Thief's Barry Dolan both ruminating on lost themes, while writing an epilogue to the track 'Eponymous'; one of the many highlights of his 2016 debut.

"'Self Untitled' is a song about various ways of feeling lost; be it physically, emotionally, politically, or professionally, and looking for ways to try and find a path that will lead you back to (relative) safety." says Barry of the track.

"Sometimes these things interact and confuse each other, so moving in a good direction for one aspect of your life might have a negative effect on another. I find that situation pretty hard to put a definitive label on, hence "Self Untitled" (which, as I became mildly obsessed with sequels working on this album, is also a nod towards "Eponymous" from my first Non Canon record)."

Marrying impassioned acoustic strum with rich, layered chamber-pop orchestrations, 'Self Untitled' sees Dolan's alt-folk alter-ego coming into its own. Reminiscent of Radiohead's 'High and Dry'-era pensive post-rock or the relefective and restrained compositions US masters like Black Francis or Elliot Smith, the single is one of many melancholy marvels to be admired on his upcoming second LP.

On a track that reflects deeply on the notion of finding your way out of the wilderness, it is apposite that Barry surrounded himself with a host of friends to create this piece. Following on directly from spartan previous single 'Dark Force Rising', 'Self Untitled' finds Non Canon drawing back the curtain on the numerous collaborators who have lent their talents to 'Non Canon II'. Here, Dolan's Oxygen Thief bandmates can be heard to be laying down bass, trombone and trumpet; the woozy saxophones come courtesy of Pete Fraser (touring member of Field Music / vocalist in Down I Go); violin and violas come by the hand of The Leylines' Hannah Johns; cello by Jonathan Clayton (Hurtling, Chris T-T And The Hoodrats); with drums by Gareth Amwel Jones (My First Tooth / Lucky Shivers). Speaking about the collaborating on 'Self Untitled', Dolan says:

"It's been a real collective effort from long time friends, regular collaborators, and internet pals to turn the sounds I had in my head into a fully-formed piece of music."

Four years after his debut release for the label, Non Canon will release his second studio release: 'Non Canon II'. The record was self produced by Barry Dolan, and recorded in studios in Bristol (Bink Bonk), London (OneCat), and Portsmouth (Old Blacksmiths Studios), along with home studios in Bristol and Stockholm. The album was expertly stitched together and mixed by Neil Elliott at Old Blacksmiths Studios, before mastering by Dan Coutant at New York's Sun Room Audio.

Released on 15th May 2020 via Xtra Mile Recordings, 'Non Canon II' will be available on CD and digital download. A novel limited edition of "Eco-mix vinyl" - created from a lucky dip blend of colours recycled from leftovers from other coloured vinyl releases - will also be available, with each vinyl press guaranteed to be individually unique.

Non Canon is the solo project of Barry Dolan. Hailing from Bristol, Dolan has been a prominent figure on the UK scene since emerging with his Oxygen Thief project in 2006. Over the years Dolan has supported the likes of Frank Turner, Mongol Horde, InMe, Johnny Foreigner, Chris T-T, and has established a devoted fan base of his own. A talented songwriter and performer, Dolan has been championed by BBC Introducing and BBC 6 Music (Tom Robinson). Signing with the Xtra Mile Recordings label in 2013 for Oxygen Thief's 'Accidents Do Not Happen, They Are Caused' album, Dolan has since released a string of EPs and albums on the label, including the first Non Canon LP, which marked a more traditional and acoustic-based outlet for the singer. Its follow-up, 'Non Canon II' will be released in 2020, with live dates to be announced in due course...

'NON CANON II' - TRACKLISTING

1. Never Say Never Again

2. The Cavalier Years

3. Dark Force Rising

4. The Sayings of the Seers

5. MMXIX

6. Sharpie

7. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

8. Self Untitled

9. A Teapot and an Open Mind

10. And Another Thing...





