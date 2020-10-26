Noisia Release 'Outer Edges Live' Album

They announced that the group would split at the end of 2020.

In September 2019, Noisia aka Nik Roos, Martijn van Sonderen, and Thijs de Vlieger announced that the group would split at the end of 2020; the final chapter in a hugely successful 20 year career that saw Noisia break new ground for drum & bass, and become one of the most respected outfits in electronic music (see career timeline). However, following the covid-19 pandemic earlier this year, the trio announced that they would postpone the 'end of Noisia' until the close of 2021, to allow them to reschedule as many of the farewell tours as possible, and to say goodbye, properly, to their legions of international fans.

Faced with no festivals in 2020, Noisia decided they'd release a live version of their 'Outer Edges' AV show, the touring show which surrounded the release of the 'Outer Edges' album. Available now, the 'Outer Edges Live' release features their blistering 25 track live set (tracklist below), accompanying the album is the film of their Outer Edges Live show at Roskilde 2017; the sixty minute film captures one of the most impressive AV shows in contemporary electronic music. The full film can be viewed now on Noisia's YouTube channel.

Noisia's first new music for 2020 landed in January in the form of the 'Armajet OST' a 5 track release that combined two of their greatest shared loves, sound design and gaming. The Armajet original soundtrack contained 5 new productions - The Ascent, Decloak, Hardskin, Vaporized, and Wallhack. The trio's solo recording activities include Martijn and Jaap De Vries Zonderling project, which continues to reach new heights with the release of 'Love To Go'; Thijs' 'Sleeping Beauty Dreams' project, and collaboration with Amon Tobin; and Nik's collaborative house music duo, Body Ocean, with The Upbeats' Jeremy Glenn, alongside his own currently unnamed solo project.

Despite there being no live shows this summer, Noisia were asked to take part in the Lost Horizon livestream for Glastonbury's Shrangri-La in July, and prior to this they released Thijs back to back set with Skrillex which was recorded at Groningen's OOST in February, when Sonny had been working with the band at their studio.

Watch the concert film here:

