Noga Erez Unveils Third Studio Album 'The Vandalist'

Alt-pop singer, rapper & multi-hyphenate Noga Erez releases her highly-anticipated third studio album THE VANDALIST via Neon Gold/Atlantic Records. Listen to the immersive 16-track project, created with longtime partner and producer ORI ROUSSO below.

THE VANDALIST is a satirical yet confessional look at real and online life – the album’s intricate production, balanced with the Noga’s wit, charm, and attitude, creates a boastful record rich with multi-cultural textures. It exhibits her natural curiosity, sassiness, and playful yet lazer-sharp imagination. Previously released singles off the album include “GODMOTHER (feat. Eden Ben Zaken),” “AYAYAY (feat. Dillom),” “PC People (feat. ROUSSO),” title track “Vandalist,” and “Come Back Home.” The releases have been supplemented with her signature “Against The Machine (Live)” performances – a chance to share with fans reimagined versions without their signature electronic productions, leaning into the more organic, woody and brassy sounds.

The album’s focus track, “SAD GENERATION, HAPPY PICTURES (feat. Flyana Boss)” is a personality-filled hit, with exquisite bars from both Erez and Flyana Boss along with electronic synths, percussion, and energetic backup vocals providing additional textures. Holding up a microscope to today’s societal behavior, the song is an acidic skewering of online culture’s vanity and the need to constantly exude perfection. The official music video, shot BTS-style and playing into the satire, is filled with phones, selfie-style camera angles, and emphatic body language and choreography to drive the message home. LISTEN HERE & WATCH HERE.

“A friend shared an internet meme with me and ROUSSO, and we found it to be the most straightforward way to express how we sometimes feel about our lives,” Erez shares on the track. “It is not the first time we’ve talked about social media and its destructive effect on the soul. But this time, I felt like the song created a comforting feeling of belonging. We live in this weird time together, which maybe makes it a little less awkward.”

THE VANDALIST is the singer’s latest full project following a dazzling string of non-album singles from Erez, including “NAILS” and “Quiet,” the latter of which was created by Erez and her longtime collaborator ORI ROUSSO exclusively for the opening credits to last summer’s Netflix action thriller, Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt. “Quiet” marked Erez’s first release since her 2022 single, “NAILS,” which after premiering on The Zane Lowe Show, was followed by a blockbuster new spin featuring 4x GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Missy Elliott, “NAILS (Feat. Missy Elliott).”

Noga Erez and ROUSSO first joined forces with 2017’s Off The Radar, earning worldwide acclaim and a fast-growing international fan following. 2021’s KIDS proved a natural evolution and even greater success, garnering a legion of famous fans that includes Billie Eilish, Marion Cotillard, Hayley Williams, Dove Cameron, Sofi Tukker, Gal Gadot, and Finneas. She’ll bring THE VANDALIST to her fans across the globe with headlining performances in Berlin and Paris along with dates as the opening act for P!NK’s upcoming performances in Arlington, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Upcoming Tour Dates

*Headline Dates

#P!NK Dates

Sunday, September 22 - Berlin, Germany - Vi Nuu*

Tuesday, September 24 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie*

Wednesday, November 6 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field#

Friday, November 8 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center#

About Noga Erez

Alt-pop singer, rapper & multi-hyphenate Noga Erez has cemented her position as a boundary-pushing artist, reinventing herself with each new project. With her breakout album Off The Radar earning worldwide acclaimed her sophomore project KIDS bringing even greater success, she’s garnered a legion of fans across the globe including the likes of Billie Eilish, Missy Elliott (who Noga collaborated with on her 2022 single “Nails”), Gal Gadot, and Finneas. With sold-out headline concerts across the globe (conquering Bowery Ballroom in New York, El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, and Tel Aviv’s legendary Menora Arena) to show-stopping festival sets (Bonnaroo, Primavera Sound, Austin City Limits, Outside Lands, and Lollapalooza) to her special guest performance for Florence and the Machine at Madison Square Garden and electric broadcast performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Kelly Clarkson Show, Noga has proven her worth both on stage and in the studio to major praise. With the arrival of THE VANDALIST, Noga makes her major label debut on Neon Gold/Atlantic Records and affirms her one-of-a-kind place among the innovative and formidable alt-pop artists of the modern era.

A satirical yet confessional look at real and online life, the project arrives brimful of monster tunes, intricate production, wit, charm and attitude. Crafted with longtime partner and producer ORI ROUSSO, Noga expands her emotional range from sultry to savage, and demonstrates even greater ambition with quickfire lyrics and broadened vocal styles, as she radiates ferocious political-pop energy as a sonic innovator and lyrical truth teller. Noga warns, “THE VANDALIST is a last resort, a big ‘f You!’ I’ve had it with the world’s hypocrisy. I need to protect myself. It’s an attempt not to take it all so seriously, whether the devastating state of the world around me, social media, my own work or relationships. I have to make all of it not mean so much. So that's THE VANDALIST: the swan song of a desperately sensitive human.” THE VANDALIST primes Noga for yet another evolution in her musical journey.

Photo credit: Dudi Hasson

