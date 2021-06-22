Noga Erez Announces 45+ Date Headlining KIDS Tour

Today, Powerhouse singer/songwriter/producer Noga Erez announces her highly anticipated headlining 2021-2021 KIDS World Tour. Noga will perform tracks off her new album KIDS (City Slang) bringing her impeccable choreography and bombastic sound for the first time in the US. She will make her US festival debut at Lollapalooza this summer followed by performances at Firefly, ACL Fest, Shaky Knees & Outside Lands.

See a full list of tour dates below.

The singer also released a video for album opener, "Cipi." Directed by Omri Rozi and shot in Berlin with a fierce crew of dancers, it is another example of Noga's inimitable talent and creative artistry.

"Cipi is about coping with mental weakness while constantly being in an environment where drugs and pills and medication are offered as a way to cope," Noga explains. "It can be hard to say no when all you want is something to numb the pain. The Cipi video is a visualization of the mind during that time...and the multiple voices inside of it. It's a depiction of what you think the drugs might do before you do it, cleaning up the chaos in your head. I have many that are close to me, whose lives have been saved by getting proper medical help. It's a very personal decision. But for me, I know I did the right thing the times I've said no, and am scared by what might have happened if I hadn't. This song comes from my own personal experience in dealing with this."

KIDS explores themes of tension and release, anxiety and remedy, and masterly melodic licks in swipes of stomping brass, wrapped around Noga's versatile vocals that quick-switch from clipped flow to smoky purr; from stadium chorus to street-ready beats. Crafted with her creative and life partner, Ori Rousso, the album comes packed with chart-worthy outspoken pop anthems for the 21st century.

Listen to KIDS:

A tremendous example of Noga's live presence, in April, the singer made her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing her "groovy" (V Mag) single "VIEWS'' ft. ROUSSO amidst a five-piece band and an array of greenery and house plants. Recently thereafter, Noga made her national daytime TV debut with a performance of the "relentlessly infectious" (NPR Music) single "Story" ft. ROUSSO on Kelly Clarkson Live.

NOGA EREZ 2021-2022 TOUR DATES:

07-02 Marseille, FR - Festival Au Large

08-01 Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

08-26 Skopje, MK - Zdravo Mladi Festival

08-28 Berlin, DE - Popkultur

2021 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

% Special Guest: Rozet

09-17 Carrboro, NC - Cats Cradle %

09-18 Charlotte, NC - The Underground %

09-19 Washington, DC - Sixth & I %

09-21 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom%

09-23 Cambridge, MA - Sinclair %

09-25 Dover, DE - Firefly

09-30 Dallas, TX - HiFi

10-02 Houston, TX - House of Blues - Bronze Peacock

10-03 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival

10-07 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues - Parish

10-10 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival

10-12 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

10-13 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

10-14 Detroit, MI - El Club

10-15 Indianapolis, IN - HiFi

10-17 Nashville, TN - Basement East

10-22 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

10-24 St Louis, MO - Off Broadway

10-26 Denver, CO - Marquis

10-27 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

10-29 San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival

11-04 Seattle, WA - Crocodile Showroom

11-05 Vancouver, BC - Fortune

11-06 Portland, OR - Aladdin

11-10 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey %

2022 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

02-08 Madrid, Spain - Sala Independence

02-09 Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

02-11 Nimes, France - Paloma

02-12 Reims, France - Cartonnerie

02-14 Lille, France - L'Aéronef

02-15 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

02-17 Paris, France - Badaboum

02-19 Cologne, Germany - Artheater

02-21 Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

02-22 Berlin, Germany - Lido

02-24 Prague, CZ - Chapeau Rouge

02-25 Vienna, Austria - B72

02-27 Zurich, Switzerland - Mascotte

03-01 Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefahrlich

03-02 Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Upstairs

03-04 London, UK - Omeara

03-08 Dublin, Ireland - Pepper Canister Church

Photo Credit: Shai Franco