Noga Erez Announces 45+ Date Headlining KIDS Tour
She will make her US festival debut at Lollapalooza this summer followed by performances at Firefly, ACL Fest, Shaky Knees & Outside Lands.
Today, Powerhouse singer/songwriter/producer Noga Erez announces her highly anticipated headlining 2021-2021 KIDS World Tour. Noga will perform tracks off her new album KIDS (City Slang) bringing her impeccable choreography and bombastic sound for the first time in the US. She will make her US festival debut at Lollapalooza this summer followed by performances at Firefly, ACL Fest, Shaky Knees & Outside Lands.
See a full list of tour dates below.
The singer also released a video for album opener, "Cipi." Directed by Omri Rozi and shot in Berlin with a fierce crew of dancers, it is another example of Noga's inimitable talent and creative artistry.
"Cipi is about coping with mental weakness while constantly being in an environment where drugs and pills and medication are offered as a way to cope," Noga explains. "It can be hard to say no when all you want is something to numb the pain. The Cipi video is a visualization of the mind during that time...and the multiple voices inside of it. It's a depiction of what you think the drugs might do before you do it, cleaning up the chaos in your head. I have many that are close to me, whose lives have been saved by getting proper medical help. It's a very personal decision. But for me, I know I did the right thing the times I've said no, and am scared by what might have happened if I hadn't. This song comes from my own personal experience in dealing with this."
KIDS explores themes of tension and release, anxiety and remedy, and masterly melodic licks in swipes of stomping brass, wrapped around Noga's versatile vocals that quick-switch from clipped flow to smoky purr; from stadium chorus to street-ready beats. Crafted with her creative and life partner, Ori Rousso, the album comes packed with chart-worthy outspoken pop anthems for the 21st century.
Listen to KIDS:
A tremendous example of Noga's live presence, in April, the singer made her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing her "groovy" (V Mag) single "VIEWS'' ft. ROUSSO amidst a five-piece band and an array of greenery and house plants. Recently thereafter, Noga made her national daytime TV debut with a performance of the "relentlessly infectious" (NPR Music) single "Story" ft. ROUSSO on Kelly Clarkson Live.
NOGA EREZ 2021-2022 TOUR DATES:
07-02 Marseille, FR - Festival Au Large
08-01 Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
08-26 Skopje, MK - Zdravo Mladi Festival
08-28 Berlin, DE - Popkultur
2021 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
% Special Guest: Rozet
09-17 Carrboro, NC - Cats Cradle %
09-18 Charlotte, NC - The Underground %
09-19 Washington, DC - Sixth & I %
09-21 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom%
09-23 Cambridge, MA - Sinclair %
09-25 Dover, DE - Firefly
09-30 Dallas, TX - HiFi
10-02 Houston, TX - House of Blues - Bronze Peacock
10-03 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival
10-07 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues - Parish
10-10 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival
10-12 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
10-13 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
10-14 Detroit, MI - El Club
10-15 Indianapolis, IN - HiFi
10-17 Nashville, TN - Basement East
10-22 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival
10-24 St Louis, MO - Off Broadway
10-26 Denver, CO - Marquis
10-27 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
10-29 San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival
11-04 Seattle, WA - Crocodile Showroom
11-05 Vancouver, BC - Fortune
11-06 Portland, OR - Aladdin
11-10 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey %
2022 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
02-08 Madrid, Spain - Sala Independence
02-09 Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
02-11 Nimes, France - Paloma
02-12 Reims, France - Cartonnerie
02-14 Lille, France - L'Aéronef
02-15 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
02-17 Paris, France - Badaboum
02-19 Cologne, Germany - Artheater
02-21 Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka
02-22 Berlin, Germany - Lido
02-24 Prague, CZ - Chapeau Rouge
02-25 Vienna, Austria - B72
02-27 Zurich, Switzerland - Mascotte
03-01 Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefahrlich
03-02 Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Upstairs
03-04 London, UK - Omeara
03-08 Dublin, Ireland - Pepper Canister Church
Photo Credit: Shai Franco