Night Shop Announces New EP 'The Fountain'

The album is out September 25th.

Night Shop, the solo songwriting project of the prolific Los Angeles drummer Justin Sullivan (Flat Worms, Kevin Morby, The Babies) will release a new EP called The Fountain on September 25 on Salinas Records. The Fountain, the follow-up to Night Shop's 2018 debut LP In The Break, is a collection of six songs that finds Sullivan reflecting on the bonds of love and friendship sustained over decades as a touring musician - "What does a punk song about friendships look like 20 years later?" he wonders. That communal theme is apparent on the record's lineup of collaborators, which includes Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee on vocals ("In the Twilight Sun"), Meg Duffy of Hand Habits on guitar and bass, Jarvis Taveniere of Woods on engineering and multiple instruments, Anna St. Louis on backup vocals, Sofia Arreguin of Wand on piano, Tiffanie Lanmon (Jess Williamson band) on drums, and Sullivan's Flat Worms bandmates Will Ivy and Tim Hellman on guitar and bass.

Today Night Shop releases The Fountain's first single "Waiting," a late-night romance that comes via a video shot in Los Angeles by Jeff Davenport that premiered on The Fader.

The Fountain is available for pre-order on Bandcamp HERE. All profits from pre-orders will be donated to the civil rights non-profit Color Of Change.

Night Shop - The Fountain EP

September 25, 2020 - Salinas Records

1. Waiting

2. Down the Line

3. The Fountain

4. The Whole Time

5. Bread on Land

6. In the Twilight Sun

Photo Credit: Kimmy Corday

