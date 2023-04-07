Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nicki Minaj Joins Youngboy Never Broke Again For New Single 'WTF'

Nicki Minaj Joins Youngboy Never Broke Again For New Single 'WTF'

"WTF" follows recent singles "Next" and "Demon Party," which will all feature on the 23-year-old's forthcoming sixth studio album Don’t Try This At Home, due April 21.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Louisiana's rap superstar YoungBoy Never Broke Again releases "WTF" featuring fellow rap superstar Nicki Minaj.

Frequent collaborators since 2020's "What That Speed Bout," the duo's third team-up doubles as a warning to ops in the industry, hangers-on, and internet trolls. "WTF" is the latest track from YoungBoy Never Broke Again's forthcoming sixth album Don't Try This At Home, due April 21.

"Who the f these new faces? Around inside my business," YoungBoy raps over a bluesy guitar line and infectious beat. "I don't remember that face at all, they weren't with me in the trenches." When Minaj chimes in, she makes it clear where she stands. "Cross YoungBoy then you cross the queen, all them internet games turn boys to memes," the hitmaker warns. "Keep sleeping on the team, we gon' pause your dreams."

"WTF" follows recent singles "Next" and "Demon Party," which will all feature on the 23-year-old's forthcoming sixth studio album Don't Try This At Home, due April 21. 2023 has been a typically prolific year for the rapper, who only dropped his previous project, I Rest My Case, in January. That album became YoungBoy Never Broke Again's fifth consecutive top 10 hit on the Billboard 200 when it debuted at #9.

With more than 30 billion total streams and 109 RIAA-certified releases including three platinum or double platinum albums, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is one of hip-hop's heaviest hitters. He is particularly dominant on YouTube where he is the #1 most-streamed artist of all time with more than 12 billion views. As the rapper readies the next chapter of his career, "WTF" is a reminder that he's only just getting started.

Listen to the new single here:



Indie Artist Mexx Heart Releases Debut Album Paper Houses Photo
Indie Artist Mexx Heart Releases Debut Album 'Paper Houses'
Indie singer/songwriter recording artist Mexx Heart recently released her much-anticipated debut album, 'Paper Houses.'
Jeff Carsons Posthumous Album 448 Set for May Release Photo
Jeff Carson's Posthumous Album '448' Set for May Release
He scored hits with 'Not On Your Love,' and 'The Car,' had returned to the recording studio (after a decade of dedicated law enforcement) to record a new album of his biggest hits. The project, now entitled 448 (Carson’s badge number), will be posthumously released on Friday, May 12 by Encore Music Group.
The Album Leaf Shares Final Single Prologue Before New Album Photo
The Album Leaf Shares Final Single 'Prologue' Before New Album
The Album Leaf has been steadily making his mark as a soft-spoken innovator since 1999. Now based in LA, Jimmy LaValle started out in the San Diego music scene creating vivid, rhythmic, soaring instrumentals centered around the Rhodes piano. With over two decades of acclaimed releases (for Sub Pop, City Slang, and others), and more.
Trench Remix Two Tracks From Encased in Chrome EP Photo
Trench Remix Two Tracks From 'Encased in Chrome' EP
TRENCH  — Jay Breen (vocals/synth); Tony Chan (bass); Bryce Jassmann (guitar); Cole Young (guitar/electronics); and Tommy Chan (drums) — have dropped fresh remixes of two tracks off last year's Encased in Chrome EP. Remixed in Chrome features hip-hop-influenced versions of 'Encased' (featuring Guilty Simpson) and 'Imminent' (featuring KOTH).

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: PINK LADIES Stars Tricia Fukuhara & Ari Notartomaso on How Musical Theatre Prepared Them For the GREASE PrequelInterview: PINK LADIES Stars Tricia Fukuhara & Ari Notartomaso on How Musical Theatre Prepared Them For the GREASE Prequel
April 6, 2023

BroadwayWorld caught up with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies stars Tricia Fukuhara and Ari Notartomaso to discuss how their musical theatre training prepared them for the new series, what muical numbers they're most looking forward to other people seeing, and more. Watch the new video interview now!
Jeff Carson's Posthumous Album '448' Set for May ReleaseJeff Carson's Posthumous Album '448' Set for May Release
April 6, 2023

He scored hits with 'Not On Your Love,' and 'The Car,' had returned to the recording studio (after a decade of dedicated law enforcement) to record a new album of his biggest hits. The project, now entitled 448 (Carson’s badge number), will be posthumously released on Friday, May 12 by Encore Music Group.
Sutton Foster, Darren Criss & More to Appear in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season FiveSutton Foster, Darren Criss & More to Appear in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Five
April 6, 2023

Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Alexander Gemignani, and more will appear in the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The appearances will reunite Sutton, Strong and Gunn with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. After appearing in the series Bunheads, Foster previously recorded a rendition of 'I Enjoy Being a Girl' for Mrs. Maisel's third season.
Interview: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Reveal How They Prepared to Take on HAIR, CABARET & More in SCHMIGADOONInterview: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Reveal How They Prepared to Take on HAIR, CABARET & More in SCHMIGADOON
April 6, 2023

Aaron Tveit and Dove Cameron channel Cabaret, Chicago, Hair, Pippin, Godspell, and more in the new season of Schmigadoon! Watch a video of Tveit and Cameron to discuss how they prepared to take on the musicals of the '60s and ’70s this season, how their experiences onstage prepare them for the series, and what musical they would want to live in.
The Album Leaf Shares Final Single 'Prologue' Before New Album 'Future Falling'The Album Leaf Shares Final Single 'Prologue' Before New Album 'Future Falling'
April 6, 2023

The Album Leaf has been steadily making his mark as a soft-spoken innovator since 1999. Now based in LA, Jimmy LaValle started out in the San Diego music scene creating vivid, rhythmic, soaring instrumentals centered around the Rhodes piano. With over two decades of acclaimed releases (for Sub Pop, City Slang, and others), and more.
share
close sound sound