Nick Ryan Returns to Music with the Release of Album "Unplugged"

By: Dec. 05, 2023

After a two-year hiatus, Nick Ryan returns to the music scene with the release of his long awaited “Unplugged” album from the vault!

Recorded live in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was produced by Mike Corcoran at 615 Recording Studio as part of his livestream to help artists during the pandemic. Nick enlisted a band of Berklee College of Music alumni known as the Invisible Heroes, whom he worked with on his 2019 version of "Murder Business." The live performance is fully stripped down with acoustic guitars, piano and a drum kit.
 
“I wanted to recreate the MTV Unplugged experience with this record," Nick shares. "I absolutely loved the Unplugged albums and performances of the Corrs, Alanis Morissette, Mariah Carey, and Eric Clapton - to name a few. I think these versions sound better than the originals. I'm excited for my fans to hear them!”
 
Released on December 1, 2023, “Unplugged” is one of two projects Nick will be releasing to tide fans over until the release of his third album.

About Nick Ryan:

Nick is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist mostly self-taught, playing drums, percussion, rhythm guitar, and the Irish bodhran and tin whistle. He grew up taking piano and percussion lessons and played percussion in his high school concert band, while taking guitar and voice during his late teens and twenties.

He graduated with degrees in Recording Arts and Entertainment Business from Full Sail University. He was a member of GRAMMY U during college and transitioned to a Voting Member of the Recording Academy in 2016. He resides in the suburbs of the Washington, DC area and travels to Nashville and Los Angeles often.



