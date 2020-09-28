Nick Furlong Unveils New Project and Track Titled 'Hot American Summer'

Furlong’s credits include Avicii’s "The Nights," 5 Seconds of Summers’ "Everything You Didn’t Say," Steve Aoki’s "Back 2 U” and more.

Multi-genre producer/singer-songwriter Nick Furlong unveils a new project called The Dirty Rich with the haunting and distorted track "Hot American Summer" via AttaBoy Music.

I started making Hot American Summer two days before the Fourth of July. By that point in the year, it felt like we were all living this series of unfortunate events. I wanted to make something that not only encompassed how miserable the summer felt to me, but also a song that touched on the sensitive subject of climate change. Between COVID, the protests, the riots, and the miserable heat, I felt like I had all of the ingredients to write an upside down summer song. It wasn't until I started writing the lyrics that I had the idea to make it an explicit reenactment of an internal dialogue I'm having. I wanted to illuminate the anxieties I feel about the state of the world, our shared future, protecting the people you love, and the sobering realities of our modern day tragedy, mankind. - Nick Furlong



Developed by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder from 2011 until 2013, Furlong's credits include Avicii's "The Nights," 5 Seconds of Summers' "Everything You Didn't Say," Steve Aoki's "Back 2 U" with Walk The Moon, All Time Low's "Dirty Laundry," and many more. He also performed at the Avicii Tribute Concert which celebrated the life and music of Tim Bergling - AVICII - live at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Furlong performed their song "The Nights." Most recently, Furlong worked as a co-writer and producer on Kygo's second full-length album Golden Hour.

