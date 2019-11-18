Niall Horan Releases New Video for 'Nice To Meet Ya' with Vevo

Vevo announces the release of Niall Horan's live performance of "Nice To Meet Ya." With his full-length solo debut Flicker, Capitol Records recording artist Niall Horan achieved massive global success and widespread critical acclaim. Arriving in October 2017, the album entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 and soon earned platinum certification or great in 18 countries (including the U.S.), eventually racking up 3 million adjusted album sales globally and nearly 3.5 billion streams worldwide. Now the 26-year-old singer/songwriter offers the first glimpse at his highly anticipated sophomore album: an unstoppable new single showcasing his dynamic musicianship and magnetic vocal work.

Watch below!

Co-written by Niall and his longtime collaborator Julian Bunetta, "Nice To Meet Ya" is a sublime piece of piano-driven Pop built on smooth production. With its soulful groove and bright hand percussion, the track provides a brilliant backdrop to Niall's irresistible vocals and playful yet heartfelt lyrics.

"Nice To Meet Ya" is now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.





Related Articles View More Music Stories