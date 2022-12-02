New York Actor, Singer, And Recording Artist Serge Clivio Releases New Holiday Album JOY

Just in time for the holiday season, singer, actor, and recording artist Serge Clivio releases a full-length Christmas album titled, JOY. JOY is now available on all digital streaming platforms. You can listen to the album here.

A mix of the classics we all love, and some original songs Serge Clivio celebrates the holiday season in his new album, JOY. Serge's soulful vocals fit perfectly into the impassioned genre.

The album includes 13 songs as a whole. He covers some of the classics, including, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "White Christmas." Each song is expressive and wistful, demonstrating his capabilities. Serge includes original songs titled, "Christmas for Two" and its return "Christmas for Two" (Reprise). Serge Clivio displays great talent through his album. Coming from a musical and theater background, Serge gathered valuable experience that shines through each song. JOY is the newest addition to a whimsical holiday season.

Recently, Serge overcame his biggest challenge - beating cancer. "Recording JOY truly helped me find my voice again. 2021 was the hardest year of my life. Overcoming cancer was my greatest challenge - however, it was also my greatest teaching. I found that there really is always joy to be had both in the best of times and darkest of times. I'm grateful for my family and friends who helped lift me up and save me. The holidays have always been a time of comfort and joy (and now healing) for me. So a holiday album only made sense to help bring me back to solid ground again!" - Serge Clivio

TRACKLIST

"Intro: Joyful! Joyful! We Adore Thee" (Public domain)

"This Christmas" (Donny Hathaway, Nadine Theresa McKinnor)

"Christmas for Two" (Serge Clivio, Mike Stapleton)

"The Christmas Song" (feat. Stephanie James)

(Kim Gannon, Walter Kent, Robert Wells)

"Unstoppable" (Hillary Lindsey, Jay DeMarcus, James T. Slater)

"White Christmas" (Irving Berlin)

"Christmas for Two (Reprise)" (Serge Clivio, Mike Stapleton)

"Interlude: Rebel Heart" (Lauren Daigle, Paul Mabury, Paul Duncan)

"Run Run Rudolph" (Chuck Berry)

"Mary, Did You Know?" (Mark Lowry)

"Please Come Home for Christmas" (Gene Redd, Charles Brown)

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (Ralph Blane)

"Outro: Blessed New Year" (Toni Braxton, Antonio Dixon, Harold Lilly)

JOY

Mixing and studio engineering by Anna Meuhlichen

Studio engineering by Derek Rusinek

Mastering by Santiago Salazar

Music supervision by Mike Stapleton

Arrangements by Serge Clivio and Mike Stapleton

Serge Clivio is someone who has been drawn to the music world from a very young age; At 5, he was involved with Mo Cow Music, and has sung, acted, and performed ever since. He has taken several classes such as voice lessons, piano lessons, as well as dancing and acting classes, in order to reinforce his dedication to theatrics. Clivio has had experience with reality TV, as he has competed on the show X-Factor and received a golden ticket on The American Idol Experience in Orlando.

An artist at heart, Serge Clivio shows great dedication to his art of performance. He is a proud member of the Actors' Equity Association (AMA), and is currently represented by SW Artists Association. Boston has stayed true to his heart throughout his career, and that dedication has garnered him attention; Clivio has performed the National Anthem for both the Boston Bruins and the Boston Red Sox. Clivio's dedication to both theatrical arts and musical talent come together to bring out a musician who seeks to turn the industry around.