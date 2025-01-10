New Translations Release Latest Single 'Coldest Century'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buzzing Nashville alternative band New Translations (f/k/a Jive Talk) have shared an icy and infectious new single entitled “Coldest Century” via War Buddha/Warner Records.

The new release paves the way for the group’s anticipated forthcoming full-length debut album, Vacation, out on February 14. Pre-order/Pre-save HERE. The band is set to perform Vacation at The Blue Room in Nashville, TN on February 22, and have also announced a run of dates with Arts Fishing Club — see the full itinerary below and click HERE for tickets.

On the track, a thick bassline snakes through a head-nodding beat accented by loose riffing. The verses transfix with elusive lyrics as guitar chases full-bodied baritone melodies. The vocals alternate between howling falsetto and laidback introspection as a nostalgic chant booms, “Just thinking about you and me.”

The single lands in the wake of latest track “Post Hang,” which continues to pick up traction on DSPs. The track arrived on the heels of “Voided Velvet” with Michigander, in addition to previous singles “Vacation,” “Sally,” and “Rat People.” This summer, the band hit the stage at Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN following a cross-country tour. WNSM Radio states, "I think they might be addictive. I'm ready to drop everything - and you should too -... If this is a cult, sign me up.”

New Translations Tour Dates:

Feb 12 Chattanooga, TN The Barrelhouse Ballroom*

Feb 13 Memphis, TN Growlers*

Feb 14 Oxford, MS Proud Larry’s*

Feb 15 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Company*

Feb 16 Decatur, GA Eddie’s Attic*

Feb 22 Nashville, TN The Blue Room

*With Arts Fishing Club

About New Translations:

Biting, genuine, thoughtful, playful, joyful, and sincere, Nashville's New Translations embrace contradictions and exist to confound—a band that captures the dizzy surreality of being alive in confusing times. After a series of singles and EPs like 2023’s The Business, New Translations—singer Oliver Pierce, multi-instrumentalists Isaac Middleton and Andres Ahogado, bassist and producer Ben Dunn, and drummer Philip Walker—have settled into a new era that finds them doubling down on their complexities, while writing some of their most vulnerable songs to date.

With their new music, the members of New Translations stand confident in their role as boundary pushers and leaders of a non-country music vanguard in Nashville. Their mission remains: “I want us to find the outsiders and create a community that celebrates the strange,” Pierce says.

Photo Credit: Kate LaMendola

