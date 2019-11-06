New Festival NuraiFest Heads to Zaya Nurai Island

Abu Dhabi's luxury private resort Zaya Nurai Island is to give itself over to a high-class music festival that will take place on 22nd to 23rd November 2019. At NuraiFest there's something for everyone, no matter what time of the day; from pool parties in different corners of the island to sunset beach parties, all culminating with the famous VIP Estate party and world-renowned DJs such as Audiofly, Steve Lawler, Tiga, wAFF, M.A.N.D.Y., Satori live and Serge Devant performing on both days.

This will be an immersive and dream-like island experience like no other. It is where reinvigoration, music culture and relaxation seamlessly intersect as you dance on flawless white sand beaches and soak in translucent azure waters under a golden island sun. Ignite your sense of adventure, this is not déjà vu; this is something you've never seen or felt before.

The soundtrack comes from some of house and tech's most celebrated names, with Warriors legend Steve Lawler fresh from another huge summer season on the White Isle, fellow Ibiza kingpins and Flying Circus duo Audiofly and Get Physical's titanic M.A.N.D.Y. all bringing multiple house styles. Turbo Recordings head honcho and Canadian underground star Tiga always cooks up thrilling soundtracks, and a live show from Santori is one of dance music's most essential experiences right now. Add in wAFF, one of Desolat and Cocoon's biggest techno talents, plus a set from Serge Devant and you have an on-point selection of globally-renowned names.

A short 15-minute boat ride off the shores of Abu Dhabi, you will discover Zaya Nurai Island. A piece of paradise like nowhere else, it offers 52 private villas, a world-class oceanside spa, five fine and casual food and beverage experiences, one-of-a-kind beach club, and a calendar of exceptional activities on land and sea. There are three ways to get to this magical island - by boat, helicopter or seaplane. Shuttle boats will be departing from the welcome center to the island and back throughout the entire festival time - inclusive of the pass.

Says Zaya Nurai Island General Manager, Adib Moukheiber, "Our goal is to create memorable island experiences like no other in the UAE. Zaya Nurai Island will play host to one of the most unique music festivals to ever take place in the region and beyond."

Guests have a choice to either book 1-day, 2-day or a VIP pass. Tickets are available on Platinumlist and prices start from AED499 (€122.52) per day. The exclusive afterparty on Friday comes at an additional cost. There are also cabanas, teepees and VIP tables available - each one offering a limited number of complimentary passes. This way, guests can simply get the table with minimum spend and save on the access fee.

VIP packages including a weekend stay in your own private villa with an infinity pool are also available. For those who would like to stay on Saadiyat / Abu Dhabi mainland, NuraiFest is offering a number of special deals with other hotels. Offers are available on www.nuraifest.com

NuraiFest is capping ticket sales to ensure exclusivity. If you want to guarantee a spot, we recommend you to buy your tickets as early as possible to avail the early bird price advantage.





