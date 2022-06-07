New England Music Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Inductees

The New England Music Hall of Fame was founded in 2019 by Rhode Island native /Award winning filmmaker Christopher Annino Connecticut resident, and Endorsed Drummer Kathy Steahle, Massachusetts native and award winning Producer Kadrolsha Ona Carole, and Pro Wrestler Angel Orsini.

Its mission is to unite, educate, promote and preserve the integrity of New England's music and the people who represent it. Past inductees include blues legend Muddy Waters, Grammy Award Winning Paula Cole, Emmy Award Winning composer Brian Keane, and numerous other artists from various genres who inspired the growth of New England's Music.

New England Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees are blues legend James Cotton, Grammy nominated Duke Robillard, "The Runaways," June Millington, Aztec Two Step, legendary RI Metal band Matthias Steele, Rock N Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Gene Pitney, Former longtime President of the Ct Blues Society Ed Stack, singer Bob Orsi, Bassist Marty O'brien, Charlie Karp, Connecticut Lyric Opera and the world famous The Uptown Horns.

Each of the inductions will be separate at various concerts. The next inductions will happen on June 25th members of the original The Uptown Horns Arno Hecht, Crispin Cioe, Bob Funk, and Larry Etkin will be inducted at the Palace Theater in Waterbury Ct while performing with the Hollywood All Stars. June 30th NEMHOF Inductee Paul Gabriel will be inducting RI native and blues icon Duke Robillard at The Kate, and on Aug 6th Aztec Two Step will be inducted at TCAN in Natick, MA.

Former Miss Golden Globe, award winning actress, singer, and NEMHOF Ambassador Kat Kramer will be hosting the televised induction which will air NEMHOF News on a later date.