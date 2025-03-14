Neal Francis Releases Third Album 'Return to Zero'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed singer-songwriter-pianist Neal Francis has released his highly anticipated third studio album, Return to Zero. Francis’ first full-length studio effort in more than three years and most extravagantly realized work so far, Return To Zero sees the Chicago-based singer-songwriter-pianist creating a beautifully strange entangling of timeless rock ’n’ roll and ’70s-era dance music. Merging supremely heavy guitar riffs with lush and pulsating grooves, Francis constructed the album sans digital programming in keeping with his long-standing devotion to all things analog. The album was co-produced by Francis alongside frequent collaborator Sergio Rios and recorded live in the studio with members of his touring band.

Earlier in the week, Francis shared the hypnotically potent single, “Broken Glass.” The song was sparked from a session featuring Francis on bass and Queens of the Stoneage bassist Michael Shuman on drums, with the two soon conjuring the riff that propels the track forward. With its viscerally charged depiction of lust and self-denial, the darkly majestic epic reaches a stratospheric crescendo at the bridge, when pounding drums meet with Say She She’s near-operatic harmonies. The result is a hugely danceable ode to physical and emotional bonds. An official music video in which Francis gets tormented and tortured before being blown up and "returning to zero” is streaming on YouTube now.

The album was heralded earlier in the year with the premiere of the gorgeously sprawling power pop anthem, “What’s Left Of Me.” A piercingly candid reflection on life on the road co-written with chart-topping Nashville-based songwriter Chris Gelbuda (Sabrina Carpenter, Meghan Trainor, Zac Brown Band), the track is accompanied by an official music video streaming now.

Francis then released his groove-heavy single “Need You Again” which surfaced from an immediate burst of inspiration after he attended a DJ set by Derrick Carter (a Chicago house legend who created a 12-inch remix of “BNYLV” from his second full-length, In Plain Sight). Featuring a guest spot from Grammy-winning guitarist Eric Krasno (Soulive, Lettuce) and beguiling backing vocals from Brooklyn-based discodelic trio Say She She, the result is a glorious entry point into the album’s groove-heavy soundscape which bears influence from George Clinton, Hamilton Bohannon, and other late 70’s proto-house music, unfolding in sinewy riffs and larger-than-life rhythms as Francis narrates a tale of ruinous infatuation. In late 2024, before he announced the album, Francis released the playfully swaggering, deliberately over-the-top confession of romantic desperation, “Back It Up,” which was joined by an official music video directed by Alec Basse.

Francis will celebrate Return To Zero with an epic international tour schedule that will see him traversing the globe through 2025 and beyond, with full details to be announced soon. The first leg of North American headline dates begins March 20th in Cleveland, OH, and continues through mid-April. A pair of Japanese headline shows will be followed by a second US headline run, getting underway May 7 on the West Coast. In addition, Francis will also bring his show-stopping live set to an array of festivals around the world, including Byron Bay, Australia’s famed Byron Bay Bluesfest (April 17-20), a two-night stand at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival set for New Orleans, LA’s historic Tipitina’s (May 2-3), and Denver, CO’s Outside Festival (May 31). Additional dates will be announced. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.nealfrancis.com/tour.

NEAL FRANCIS – TOUR 2025

MARCH

14 - Chicago, IL - The Wieners Circle

20 – Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

21 – Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

22 – Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

26 – Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

27 – New York, NY - Webster Hall

28 – Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

29 – Portland, ME - State Theatre

APRIL

1 – Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

2 – Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

3 – Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

4 – Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

5 – Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

8 – Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

9 – Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Saloon

10 – St. Louis, MO - Atomic

11 – Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

12 – Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre

17-20 – Byron Bay, Australia – Byron Bay Bluesfest *

24 – Tokyo, JP – Shibuya Club Quattro

25 – Osaka, JP – Umeda Shangrila

MAY

2 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival @ Tipitina’s *

3 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival @ Tipitina’s *

7 – Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

8 – Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

10 – Stateline, NV - Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

13 – Chico, CA - Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

15 – Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre Pub

16 – Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

17 – Seattle, WA - Neumos

31 – Denver, CO – Outside Festival *

JUNE

6 - Jackson, MS - Cathead Jam

14-15 - Columbia, MD - All Good Now Festival *

19 - 22 - Stanley, ID - Sawtooth Valley Gathering *

20 - Livingston, MT - Pine Creek Lodge

JULY

22 - Deerfield, MA - Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield

OCTOBER

31 - Nijmegen, Netherlands

NOVEMBER

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

3 - Berlin, Germany - FRANNZ Club

6 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

7 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

8 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 3

9 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo

11 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

13 - Paris, France - La Bellevilloise

15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Tolhuistuin

* Festival Appearance

Photo Credit: Jack Karnatz

